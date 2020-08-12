Rays shut down LHP McKay due to shoulder tightness

The Tampa Bay Rays shut down left-hander Brendan McKay because he is dealing with shoulder pain, manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday. McKay, 24, has not pitched yet this season. He tested positive for COVID-19 in July and was cleared to resume throwing at the team's facility in Port Charlotte, Fla., at the end of last month.

Cash told reporters that a serious shoulder issue could sideline McKay for the rest of the season. "We'll see how it kind of plays out," Cash said. "He's had some of those issues in the past, and we just want to do right by him."

As a rookie in 2019, McKay went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 games (11 starts). He struck out 56 batters in 49 innings. Tampa Bay selected McKay with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the University of Louisville. He experienced shoulder discomfort last August, and he encountered more shoulder stiffness this February before the league halted action because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Brendan has noted that he has had some issues, even dating back to last year," Cash said. "After his San Diego start (last August), he said he didn't feel right. I'm not totally sure that he has completely gotten past that of having no issue. "His buildup was going well, and then after an outing he kind of went in and said, 'I just feel really tight and not comfortable in my shoulder area.'"

