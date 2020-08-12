Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Tottenham from Southampton

Tottenham on Tuesday announced the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who made a move from Southampton. "We are delighted to announce the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton," the club said in a statement.

The midfielder has signed a contract with the club until 2025 and will wear the number five shirt. Hojbjerg, who recently turned 25, made a total of 128 appearances and scored five goals during his four-year spell at Southampton having joined them from Bayern Munich in 2016.

On the international stage, Hojbjerg has collected 33 caps for Denmark to date, with his debut coming as an 18-year-old in their 1-0 win over Sweden in May 2014. After joining Tottenham, Hojbjerg expressed excitement and said he is very proud and happy.

"I'm very proud, very happy, I'm also very excited to be here - I just want to get going, meet everyone and play football," the club's official website quoted Hojbjerg as saying. (ANI)