Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL team announced on Wednesday, making it the first such case among the league franchises ahead of their departure next week to this year's tournament venue, the UAE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:21 IST
Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@Dishantyagnik77)

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL team announced on Wednesday, making it the first such case among the league franchises ahead of their departure next week to this year's tournament venue, the UAE. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The event was moved out of India due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19," the franchise said in a statement. "The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. "The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible." This is the first case among the IPL contingent.

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine. After the completion of the two-week quarantine, Yagnik will be undergoing two tests as per the BCCI's COVID protocols and will be allowed back into the team only after his reports return negative. After his arrival in UAE, Yagnik will have to stay in self-isolation for the next six days and will also undergo three more COVID tests. "On return of two negative reports, he will be allowed to join the team after self isolating for 6 days and receiving 3 further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE," the franchise added in the statement.

The franchise also confirmed that no player has been in contact with Yagnik, who has represented the state team in the domestic circuit, in the last 10 days. The franchise as well as the fielding coach, who tweeted about it, requested everyone who has been in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19. "We request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days," the Royals' statement read. "We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE." The 37-year-old, a left-handed hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman, made 170 runs in 25 IPL games.

He made his first-class debut in 2004 and scored 1754 runs in 50 matches at an average of 24.70 with a century and nine fifties. In 41 List A games, he scored 945 runs at 25.54 with two hundreds and four half-centuries.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS

The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice- presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections 2020, is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu, said state deputy chief ...

Black women, Democrats celebrate Indian-origin Senator Harris' nomination as VP

Black women across the US have lauded Democratic presidential nominee Joe Bidens historic announcement of picking Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Harris, the 55-year-old US Senator from California ...

Phillies 'pen needs to step up against streaking Orioles

A three-game winning streak has the upstart Baltimore Orioles riding high, while an extremely generous bullpen has the Philadelphia Phillies down in the dumps. The Orioles aim to continue their ascent at the Phillies expense on Wednesday wh...

Israel to examine Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

Israel will examine Russias COVID-19 vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a serious product, Israels health minister said. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday his was the first country to grant regulato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020