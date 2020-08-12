Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA issues memo banning 'casual relationship' visitors in bubble

It will preclude players from hosting guests considered casual in nature, including "known by the player only through social media or an intermediary," according to the memo obtained by ESPN. Players must prove a longstanding relationship with a non-spouse. While friends and family will be defined in greater clarity, per the memo, those prohibited in the NBA bubble include agents, chefs, trainers and tattoo artists.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:31 IST
NBA issues memo banning 'casual relationship' visitors in bubble
National Basketball Association logo. Image Credit: ANI

When conference semifinals begin in the 2020 NBA playoffs, spouses and families will be permitted in the bubble near Orlando. The NBA, however, is looking to set guidelines for player guests that fall into the "other" classification, such as girlfriends and recent acquaintances.

A memo from the NBA and NBPA outlines what the league will tolerate as a significant other. It will preclude players from hosting guests considered casual in nature, including "known by the player only through social media or an intermediary," according to the memo obtained by ESPN. Players must prove a longstanding relationship with a non-spouse.

While friends and family will be defined in greater clarity, per the memo, those prohibited in the NBA bubble include agents, chefs, trainers and tattoo artists. Once in the bubble, family members must quarantine and then agree to follow the same restrictions applied to players and staff. There is no allowance for leaving the campus.

Players will receive one ticket per guest per playoff game.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

WB govt effects change in complete lockdown for fifth time, draws opposition ire

The West Bengal government on Wednesday pared down the number of state-wide complete lockdown by one day, making it the fifth change to the shutdown schedule this month. The lockdown on August 28 Friday has been done away with keeping in mi...

'Punjab Smart Connectivity Scheme' launched by CM Amarinder Singh on Janmashtami

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday launched the Rs 92 crore Punjab Smart Connection Scheme on the occasion of Janmashtami and International Youth Day. He personally handed over smartphones to six Class XII students a...

Soccer-Juventus confirm Matuidi exit after three seasons

French midfielder Blaise Matuidi will leave Juventus after three seasons following the mutual termination of his contract, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday. Matuidi, linked with a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the I...

Cuba's top epidemiologist expects COVID-19 vaccine in 2021

Cubas top epidemiologist Francisco Duran told a daily briefing on Wednesday he expected a COVID-19 vaccine to be available worldwide from early next year, skirting questions about Russias granting of regulatory approval to one such vaccine....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020