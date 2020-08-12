Left Menu
Soccer-Beijing continue winning in CSL, Guangzhou suffer first loss

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:42 IST
Beijing Guoan beat Hebei CFFC 3-1 on Wednesday to maintain their 100% record in the Chinese Super League after four rounds while Guangzhou Evergrande's perfect start to the season ended with a 1-0 defeat by Shandong Luneng earlier in the week.

Last year's runners-up Beijing went ahead through an early own goal by Hebei's Feng Gang. Zhang Yuning doubled their lead before Dong Xuesheng pulled one back for Hebei. Hou Yongyong then struck in added time to add gloss to the scoreline. In other fourth-round games, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright got their first victory of the season beating 10-man Tianjin Teda 3-0 on Tuesday.

Zhong Jiyu opened the scoring for promoted Shijiazhuang in the ninth minute before Tianjin defender Zhao Honglue was sent off after an hour. Zang Yifeng made it 2-0 in the 81st minute and Brazilian Muriqui scored shortly before the final whistle. Victory moved Shijiazhuang up to fourth in Group B while Uli Stielike's Tianjin remain glued to the bottom.

Defending champions Guangzhou went down to a goal from Guo Tianyu, who scored just a minute after coming off the bench in the second half. Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho looked to have scored the equaliser for Fabio Cannavaro's side in the 88th minute on Sunday but his effort was ruled out for offside as Guangzhou dropped to second spot in Group A with nine points.

Brazilian midfielder Alex Teixeira scored a brace to guide Jiangsu Suning to the top of Group A with a 2-0 victory over struggling Guangzhou R&F. Israel forward Eran Zahavi missed the chance to get Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side back in the game when his second-half penalty was saved by Suning goalkeeper Gu Chao. Guangzhou are bottom with a point from four games.

A stoppage-time penalty by Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon helped Rafa Benitez's Dalian Pro hold Shanghai Shenhua to a 2-2 draw on Monday. Kim Shin-wook opened the scoring for Shenhua in the seventh minute before former Newcastle United striker Rondon equalised in the 66th. Qian Jiegei put his side ahead again but Rondon's last-gasp spot kick claimed a point for Benitez's side.

Chongqing Lifan were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Qingdao Huanghai, while Henan Jianye defeated Shenzhen FC 2-1 for their first victory of the season. Shanghai SIPG overcame Wuhan Zall 2-1, as a 79th-minute goal from former West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic and Brazilian midfielder Oscar's late penalty secured all three points.

