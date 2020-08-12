Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Premiership clubs to support fight against racism as season restarts

Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps players will take a knee to support the "Black Lives Matter" movement when the Premiership season resumes this weekend. "For the start of each game in the first round of Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Premiership Rugby is proud to support our clubs and players as they show respect for Black lives and racial equality," the Premiership said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:58 IST
Rugby-Premiership clubs to support fight against racism as season restarts

All 12 top-flight clubs will take a stand against racism with different gestures as Premiership Rugby on Wednesday committed itself to making the sport more diverse and inclusive. Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps players will take a knee to support the "Black Lives Matter" movement when the Premiership season resumes this weekend.

"For the start of each game in the first round of Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Premiership Rugby is proud to support our clubs and players as they show respect for Black lives and racial equality," the Premiership said in a statement. "Time will be given before games to honour equality, under the banner of Rugby Against Racism."

England soccer's Premier League and Championship have led the way with a number of gestures, including players taking a knee before the kickoff of every match during a reconvened season after the COVID-19 shutdown. A working group comprising Black representatives from all 12 Premiership clubs and former players such as England wing Ugo Monye discussed how best to show support the initiative and concluded there may not be a unified approach.

"How each of our members choose to act in relation to this moment is a matter of their personal choice," the player group said in a statement. "We respect and defend their individual right to make that decision." Bath have decided to show commitment to racial equality this weekend by forming a huddle in unity shortly before kickoff, while Bristol Bears will form a heart-shaped formation before each of their remaining matches.

London Irish, Northampton and Sale will wear 'Rugby against Racism' t-shirts, while Saracens will sport 'Black Lives Matter' ones. Exeter will also show their full support for Rugby Against Racism campaign, while Gloucester and Worcester Warriors will support the movement in a 'V' formation.

Meanwhile, Premiership confirmed four people from three different clubs have returned positive results in the latest round of COVID-19 testing. Of those four, one is a player and three are members of staff.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad trans community sells pickles for living, strives to be self-reliant

To support themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, a group of transwomen in Hyderabad are preparing and sell pickles and other eatables for a living. According to Jasmine, the President of the Trans Equality Socie...

BJP leader DK Aruna questions KCR over shifting Chief Engineer's office from Gadwal

BJP leader and former Telangana minister DK Aruna on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos plan to shift the office of Chief Engineer from Gadwal here. Why is he Telangana CM acting vindictively against Gadwal district Ar...

Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

The Congress on Wednesday condemned the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and alleged that it was a complete failure of the...

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Congress sets up fact-finding committee to visit affected areas

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to visit the violence-hit areas in Bengaluru and condemned the incident which claimed three lives and left 60 police personnel injured. Have set up a Congress Fact ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020