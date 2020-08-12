Sports News Roundup: NCAA college football cancellations could send networks; Big 12 moves forward with fall football and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NCAA college football cancellations could send networks, advertisers scrambling into 2021

The cancellation of the fall college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic could send networks, athletic conferences and advertisers scrambling to reshuffle their schedules for a congested 2021, sports industry experts say. As preparations begin to salvage the iconic American cultural tradition in the spring semester, at stake is more than $3.3 billion in advertising and broadcast media rights.

Big 12 moves forward with fall football after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its upcoming fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other "Power Five" conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one of the most powerful conferences in all of U.S. college football that includes reliable favorites University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin in its ranks, said it was confident sports could be conducted safely with enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

Diamond League back with a bang in Monaco

After a frustrating summer of cancellations, exhibitions and virtual competitions, athletics is finally able to reveal its shop window as the Diamond League swings into belated action with a star-studded field in Monaco on Friday. The sport should have been taking centre stage in the glow of the Tokyo Olympics this week but that highlight has long been wiped from the 2020 calendar, along with a host of Diamond League events.

Russia federation says it has paid multi-million-dollar doping fine

Russia's suspended athletics federation said on Wednesday it had paid a multi-million-dollar fine to World Athletics in a move that could help it avoid expulsion by the sport's global governing body. Last month World Athletics said the federation would be expelled if it failed to pay $6.31 million, a sum that includes a fine for breaching anti-doping rules, before Aug. 15.

Zach Johnson wins 2020 Payne Stewart Award

Zach Johnson, a 12-times winner on the PGA Tour who is known for his gracious demeanor and good sportsmanship, was named the recipient of the 2020 Payne Stewart Award on Wednesday. The honor is given annually to a player sharing the late Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game and his commitment to uphold golf's heritage of charitable support.

Loss of college football hurts fans, businesses in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Football at the University of Michigan isn't just a sport. It's a way of life and even a lifeline. But with the cancellation of the university's fall football season, that lifeline has been clipped, and coffee shop owner Russ Furrha is among the business owners wondering how they and the city will survive.

One-of-a-kind baseball card goes up for auction for $1 million

A modern but unique signed baseball card featuring Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has been put up for auction - with bidding starting at a cool $1 million. Vintage baseball cards have long been seen as collectibles, with a record $3.1 million paid for a 1909-11 card four years ago.

NBA issues memo banning 'casual relationship' visitors in bubble

When conference semifinals begin in the 2020 NBA playoffs, spouses and families will be permitted in the bubble near Orlando. The NBA, however, is looking to set guidelines for player guests that fall into the "other" classification, such as girlfriends and recent acquaintances.

Masters to be held without patrons in 2020 due to COVID-19

The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in one of the sport's four majors, will be held without patrons in November because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday. Organizers had been examining how best to host the global sporting event ever since the pandemic forced the postponement of the tournament, traditionally held during the first full week of April at Augusta National.

Report: Pacers, McMillan agree to contract extension

The Indiana Pacers and coach Nate McMillan have come to terms on a contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Specifics of the deal have not been released. He had one year remaining on his contract.