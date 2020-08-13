Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs in must-win scenario against Jazz

Now, San Antonio has a chance to extend its winning streak to four games against a Jazz team that rested virtually all of their key players when the two teams played last Friday. "We just got to go out there and do what we do," Johnson said Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 03:14 IST
Spurs in must-win scenario against Jazz
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@spurs )

With one seeding game remaining, the San Antonio Spurs face a must-win situation in order to continue their season. The Spurs wrap up the regular season against the Utah Jazz on Thursday near Orlando. While Utah has already locked up a playoff spot in the Western Conference, San Antonio still needs a win -- and help -- just to make the Western Conference play-in game. A loss to Utah ends San Antonio's season. Even if the Spurs beat the Jazz, they still need two losses from Portland, Phoenix, or Memphis in order to get to the play-in game.

San Antonio (32-38) is doing everything it can to reach the postseason for the 23rd consecutive season. The Spurs downed Houston 123-105 on Tuesday for their fifth win in seven games. Rookie guard Keldon Johnson spearheaded the critical victory with 24 points and 11 rebounds -- both career bests.

"He's just a winner," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. Johnson helped the Spurs lead by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter against a Rockets team that was resting several key players after virtually clinching the fourth seed. Now, San Antonio has a chance to extend its winning streak to four games against a Jazz team that rested virtually all of their key players when the two teams played last Friday.

"We just got to go out there and do what we do," Johnson said Tuesday. "Are we stressed? No. But I know we definitely want to make the playoffs. We are on the edge and ready to go." Utah (43-28) has a different goal going into this final seeding game. The Jazz are playoff bound as the sixth seed in the West seed and have been using recent games as a testing ground for younger end-of-the-bench players in order to get them some experience.

The Jazz emptied their bench in the second half in a 122-114 loss to Dallas on Monday. The rookie-heavy lineup let the Mavericks erase a 22-point deficit by the middle of the fourth quarter as they struggled to execute on offense and get stops on defense. Avoiding a potential first-round matchup with Houston was not Utah's only motivation in resting the starters for half the game. The Jazz are looking to shore up their bench depth in case injuries require digging deep into the rotation.

"We're going to have to at least have the option and the potential to get to the bench in some crucial minutes and that's going to be important for us," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said Tuesday. One other important factor will be outside shooting. In that department, Utah is making steady progress. The Jazz have shot 40 percent or better from the perimeter over their last four games.

Utah had its best outing from 3-point range in the bubble against Dallas -- going 21-of-46 from long distance. "We're doing a great job of making 3s and taking 3s, so I think that's huge for our success," forward Georges Niang said after the Dallas loss. "And going forward I think that's going to be (key) for our playoff games."

San Antonio beat Utah 119-111 when the two teams played on Friday. Derrick White led the Spurs with 24 points.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonates with Black women

China Cochran met Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Detroit last year and was swept away by her ambition, charisma and leadership. She hoped the California senator would advance in politics. So when Joe Biden named Harris on Tuesday as h...

Depleted Pelicans, Magic meet for procedural finale

The Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans meet in their final seeding game of the NBA restart Thursday night near Orlando with depleted lineups and nothing on the line. Both teams will have an eye toward the future.No matter what happe...

Trump hair rinsing complaints prompt U.S. to ease shower standards

The U.S. government proposed rule changes on Wednesday that would allow shower heads to boost water pressure, after President Donald Trump repeatedly complained that bathroom fixtures do not work to his liking.The Department of Energy plan ...

Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Cos proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity Association said Disn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020