Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers F Warren dealing with foot injury

Indiana Pacers small forward T.J. Warren has been one of the breakout stars of the NBA's restart near Orlando. It's the same ailment that has sidelined Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis since the NBA season restarted. Warren is a big reason the Pacers have won five of seven during the NBA's restart near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 05:34 IST
Pacers F Warren dealing with foot injury

Indiana Pacers small forward T.J. Warren has been one of the breakout stars of the NBA's restart near Orlando. Now the Pacers are hoping Warren doesn't break down.

Warren missed Indianapolis' 108-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Pacers head coach Nate McMillan, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, is dealing with plantar fasciitis. It's the same ailment that has sidelined Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis since the NBA season restarted. Warren's injury isn't new. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the injury is "not serious" and shouldn't prevent him from suiting up in the playoffs.

The Pacers have already locked up the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and will face the No. 5 Miami Heat when the playoffs begin next week. Indiana has one seeding game remaining Friday against the Miami Heat. Warren is a big reason the Pacers have won five of seven during the NBA's restart near Orlando. The sixth-year pro out of N.C. State is averaging a career-high 19.8 points this season. Since the restart, Warren is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting 57.8 percent overall (74-of-128) and 52.4 percent (22-of-42) from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid COVID-19, UN commitment to peace ‘more urgent than ever’

The concept of sustaining peace is essentially about positive peace as opposed to simply ending wars. In other words, it is the idea that the international community accompanies a country well beyond the point of simply putting down guns, t...

Thousands in Belarus decry president's reelection as rigged

Thousands of protesters rallied in Belarus capital and other cities for a fourth straight night Wednesday, decrying an election they say was rigged to extend the 26-year rule of the countrys authoritarian leader and the crackdown on subsequ...

23 companies attend Railways' meet for running private trains

A total of 23 companies, including some PSUs shown interest in operating private trains in the country as they participated in the second pre-application conference for Public-Private Partnership PPP in passenger trains project organised by...

Belarus: UN rights chief condemns violence against protesters, calls for grievances to be heard

Following the announcement by the authorities of the preliminary results from Sundays presidential election, immediately questioned by opposition parties, largely peaceful protests erupted throughout Belarus, prompting a heavy crackdown by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020