Pacers F Warren dealing with foot injury

Indiana Pacers small forward T.J. Warren has been one of the breakout stars of the NBA's restart near Orlando. Now the Pacers are hoping Warren doesn't break down.

Warren missed Indianapolis' 108-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Pacers head coach Nate McMillan, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, is dealing with plantar fasciitis. It's the same ailment that has sidelined Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis since the NBA season restarted. Warren's injury isn't new. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the injury is "not serious" and shouldn't prevent him from suiting up in the playoffs.

The Pacers have already locked up the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and will face the No. 5 Miami Heat when the playoffs begin next week. Indiana has one seeding game remaining Friday against the Miami Heat. Warren is a big reason the Pacers have won five of seven during the NBA's restart near Orlando. The sixth-year pro out of N.C. State is averaging a career-high 19.8 points this season. Since the restart, Warren is averaging 31.0 points per game while shooting 57.8 percent overall (74-of-128) and 52.4 percent (22-of-42) from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media