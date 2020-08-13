Left Menu
Marlins survive seven Toronto homers in 10-inniing victory

Toronto starter Nate Pearson allowed seven runs -- four earned -- in 2 1/3 innings. Anderson drilled his fourth homer this season with two on in the first, and the Marlins added five more runs in the third.

Marlins survive seven Toronto homers in 10-inniing victory

Magneuris Sierra blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night after blowing an 8-0 lead at Buffalo. With Eddy Alvarez placed at second to start the 10th, Jon Berti bunted for a single against Rafael Dolis (0-1) and stole second. After Sierra broke the 11-11 tie with his single, Jesus Aguilar followed a sacrifice with an RBI single for his fourth RBI of the game.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Josh A. Smith pitched around a walk in the bottom of the 10th for his first save this season as Miami gained a split in the two-game series. Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer for Miami, which led 8-0 after the top of the third.

Travis Shaw hit two homers for Toronto, a two-run shot and a solo drive. Teoscar Hernandez, Rowdy Tellez, and Danny Jansen added two-run homers for Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette added a solo shots. Bichette also had four singles for a career-best five hits to extend his hit streak to seven games.

Bichette and Shaw homered against Brad Boxberger in the eighth to tie the game at 11. Toronto, which finished with seven homers, had home runs in six straight innings for the first time in franchise history.

Miami starter Jordan Yamamoto allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Toronto starter Nate Pearson allowed seven runs -- four earned -- in 2 1/3 innings.

Anderson drilled his fourth homer this season with two on in the first, and the Marlins added five more runs in the third. Alvarez started the big inning with a bases-loaded walk. After Jacob Waguespack replaced Pearson, Miami pushed across another run on an error on Sierra's two-out grounder. Alvarez later scored from third on an unsuccessful pickoff attempt at second, and a fourth run scored on a passed ball. Aguilar finished the rally with a RBI single.

Toronto got on the board when Hernandez clubbed his fifth homer this season in the third. Tellez added a two-run homer in the fourth to cut the deficit to 8-4. Miami added three runs in the fifth on Jonathan Villar's RBI single, and Aguilar's two-run single.

Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fifth, Jansen added his two-run shot in the sixth, and Guerrero Jr. hit his second home run this season in the seventh. --Field Level Media

