Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo tests positive for coronavirus

Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo on Wednesday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus after the club issued a statement revealing that one member of the team has been diagnosed with the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:33 IST
Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo tests positive for coronavirus
Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo. (Photo/ Jean-Clair Todibo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo on Wednesday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus after the club issued a statement revealing that one member of the team has been diagnosed with the virus. The player said he is asymptomatic and is currently at his home.

Todibo took to Twitter and wrote in Spanish, "Hello everyone, I inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I am asymptomatic and I feel fine. I am at home following the proper sanitary protocol. I really want to go back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus is over." In another tweet, he said, "Thank you all for the support and encouragement to all the people who are also experiencing it closely. A greeting."

Earlier, Barcelona had confirmed that one player has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the pre-season return. The club had also confirmed that the player has not been in contact with any of the squad that is competing in the Champions League. "Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home," the club had said in a statement.

"The club has reported the matter to the relevant sporting and health authorities. All persons who have been in contact with the player have been tracked to perform the corresponding PCR tests. The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League," it had added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 6 launching in September, iPhone 12 in October

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be launching in early September alongside the next-generation iPad while the iPhone 12 Series will be unveiled in October. The news comes from a tweet by popular leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser who claims to ha...

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the...

China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting

China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the worlds top two economies earlier this year. At the midda...

Left wrestling to be an actor, not a movie star: Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista says he had to work really hard to earn respect as an actor, which includes turning down action roles, something that is expected of him as a former professional wrestler. The ex-WWE wrestler began acting in 2006 and has starr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020