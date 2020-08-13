Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bigger goal is to produce players for national team: Sudeva FC owners

"We would be bringing Spanish coaches, they would train our coaches and other coaches in Delhi-NCR," Gupta said during a virtual press conference. Two years ago, Sudeva Football Academy became the first entity from India to buy a European club when it announced the acquisition of Spanish third division outfit, CD Olympic de Xativa, and some of the academy's players have already played in its reserve side.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:48 IST
Bigger goal is to produce players for national team: Sudeva FC owners

Delhi's first I-League club Sudeva FC's long-term goal is to become a conduit for supplying players to the Indian team through a range of initiatives including inviting experts from Spain for coach education, relentless scouting and a sound youth development programme. Sudeva FC's entry to I-League was approved by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday. The club will compete in the second-tier domestic competition from the upcoming season.

On Thursday, the co-founders of the club, Anuj Gupta and Vijay Hakari, spoke at length about their plans, vision and expectations. "We would be bringing Spanish coaches, they would train our coaches and other coaches in Delhi-NCR," Gupta said during a virtual press conference.

Two years ago, Sudeva Football Academy became the first entity from India to buy a European club when it announced the acquisition of Spanish third division outfit, CD Olympic de Xativa, and some of the academy's players have already played in its reserve side. "We had planned everything but because of COVID-19, we could not launch our curriculum this year. "Next summer we would be doing a lot of these curriculum where we would be teaching the coaches. It will also involve diet, physiotherapy and educating the coach in a holistic manner so that he can have his own academy." The two founders said they would be happy to secure a top-five finish in their inaugural season.

"If you talk of expectations in the first season, we have to see the reality, budget. If we come in the top-5, it would have to be a good performance...but a lot will depend on pre-season. "In the longer vision, the idea is to see ourselves in the ISL. But the bigger idea is how many players we can supply to the national team and help it come closer to qualification for the 2030 World Cup." "We are not looking to win the championship but looking to give more game time to younger players so that we can produce players for the national team." He ruled out signing foreign players for the team's first season in the I-League owing to the pandemic.

Sudeva FC was earlier known as Moonlight FC, with the current management taking control of the club in 2016. "We will have players from Delhi playing in the I-league this year. The composition would be 20 per cent of players coming from Delhi. We have players who are graduating from Sudeva.

"The first batch is 2015 and they were all born in 2000, this year they will be turning 20. So, 8-10 players are from there. There will be 7-8 mature players who have played in I-League and then there will be trials where I will be calling 30 players from across the country." With the arrival of Sudeva in the I-League, top-flight football is set to shift from the JLN Stadium to the traditional Ambedkar Stadium. "Our choice is always Ambedkar Stadium. We have to make sure that the ground is in a fantastic situation, changing room has to be good enough. I think it would be a great idea to show the history of Ambedkar Stadium." "Ambedkar Stadium is the place where you can feel the atmosphere and you are closer to the action," Hakari said. Sudeva is also starting two more centres -- in Kolkata and Uttarakhand -- besides acquiring five grounds in the national capital.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

How can Centre say food security Act has no link to poverty alleviation, asks HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre as to how it can say that the National Food Security Act NFSA has no link with poverty alleviation as the object behind the statute was to ensure food security for the poor. Food security is...

Pompeo, in Slovenia, pushes 5G security, warns about China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Slovenia on Thursday to make the case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei. On the second leg of a four-nation tour of central and eastern Europe, Pompeo met with ...

Organic e-commerce platform being strengthened: Govt

The organic ecommerce platform Jaivikkheti is being strengthened for directly linking farmers with retail as well as bulk buyers, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. In a world battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health...

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020