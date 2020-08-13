Bigger goal is to produce players for national team: Sudeva FC owners

Delhi's first I-League club Sudeva FC's long-term goal is to become a conduit for supplying players to the Indian team through a range of initiatives including inviting experts from Spain for coach education, relentless scouting and a sound youth development programme. Sudeva FC's entry to I-League was approved by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday. The club will compete in the second-tier domestic competition from the upcoming season.

On Thursday, the co-founders of the club, Anuj Gupta and Vijay Hakari, spoke at length about their plans, vision and expectations. "We would be bringing Spanish coaches, they would train our coaches and other coaches in Delhi-NCR," Gupta said during a virtual press conference.

Two years ago, Sudeva Football Academy became the first entity from India to buy a European club when it announced the acquisition of Spanish third division outfit, CD Olympic de Xativa, and some of the academy's players have already played in its reserve side. "We had planned everything but because of COVID-19, we could not launch our curriculum this year. "Next summer we would be doing a lot of these curriculum where we would be teaching the coaches. It will also involve diet, physiotherapy and educating the coach in a holistic manner so that he can have his own academy." The two founders said they would be happy to secure a top-five finish in their inaugural season.

"If you talk of expectations in the first season, we have to see the reality, budget. If we come in the top-5, it would have to be a good performance...but a lot will depend on pre-season. "In the longer vision, the idea is to see ourselves in the ISL. But the bigger idea is how many players we can supply to the national team and help it come closer to qualification for the 2030 World Cup." "We are not looking to win the championship but looking to give more game time to younger players so that we can produce players for the national team." He ruled out signing foreign players for the team's first season in the I-League owing to the pandemic.

Sudeva FC was earlier known as Moonlight FC, with the current management taking control of the club in 2016. "We will have players from Delhi playing in the I-league this year. The composition would be 20 per cent of players coming from Delhi. We have players who are graduating from Sudeva.

"The first batch is 2015 and they were all born in 2000, this year they will be turning 20. So, 8-10 players are from there. There will be 7-8 mature players who have played in I-League and then there will be trials where I will be calling 30 players from across the country." With the arrival of Sudeva in the I-League, top-flight football is set to shift from the JLN Stadium to the traditional Ambedkar Stadium. "Our choice is always Ambedkar Stadium. We have to make sure that the ground is in a fantastic situation, changing room has to be good enough. I think it would be a great idea to show the history of Ambedkar Stadium." "Ambedkar Stadium is the place where you can feel the atmosphere and you are closer to the action," Hakari said. Sudeva is also starting two more centres -- in Kolkata and Uttarakhand -- besides acquiring five grounds in the national capital.