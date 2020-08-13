Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doubles player Sikki Reddy, physiotherapist Kiran C test positive for COVID-19

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ongoing national camp, forcing the closure of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for sanitisation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:52 IST
Doubles player Sikki Reddy, physiotherapist Kiran C test positive for COVID-19

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran C have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ongoing national camp, forcing the closure of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad for sanitisation, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday. Women's doubles specialist Sikki and Kiran, who have been attending the national camp at the academy, are both asymptomatic, according to a SAI statement.

They had undergone the SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test for players, coaches and support staff before the start of training on August 7 at the facility. "SAI's mandatory COVID test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for COVID-19," chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said.

"All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible." Both Sikki and Kiran are from Hyderabad and have been attending the camp from their homes. The academy has been closed down for sanitisation and all primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran are undergoing the RT PCR test again. The badminton camp was allowed by SAI for eight Olympic hopefuls, including Rio Games silver-medallist and world champion P V Sindhu, following the approval from the Telangana government on August 1.

Six Indian men's hockey team players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru..

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

YSRCP candidate Raju files nomination for MLC seat

Penmatsa Suryanarayana Raju Suresh Babu filed his papers for nomination as MLC candidate in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Thursday. AP Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikant...

Coronavirus hits Spanish clubs after Liga finish

It looks like Spains soccer league finished just in time. The league ended three weeks ago with Real Madrid winning the title and club directors breathing a sigh of relief that the decision to resume the competition after a four-month stopp...

Online channels accounted for 43% of Indian smartphone mkt in Q2: Counterpoint

Online channels accounted for 43 per cent share of the Indian smartphone sales in the June 2020 quarter as consumers preferred contact-less shopping experiences, research firm Counterpoint said on Thursday. The increase in online channels s...

Modi becomes longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin: Jitendra Singh

Narendra Modi has become the longest serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin, surpassing the overall tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. Today, PM Sh NarendraModi becomes the 4th long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020