Phillies to retire Dick Allen's No. 15

Allen, 78, spent nine of his 15 major league seasons with the Phillies and won National League Rookie of the Year in 1964.

Updated: 13-08-2020 23:43 IST
The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the No. 15 worn by Dick Allen in a ceremony to be held next month, the team announced Thursday. The Phillies will retire No. 15 on Sept. 3, the 57th anniversary of Allen's debut with the club. Further, the Phillies will honor Allen again during the 2021 season when fans will be back in the stands.

"Dick Allen burst onto the 1964 Phillies and immediately established himself as a superstar. His legendary performance on the field gave millions of fans lasting memories, and he helped cement my love for baseball and the Phillies as a young boy," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. "The Phillies organization is thrilled to give Dick and his family this honor that recognizes his Hall of Fame-worthy career and his legacy as one of the greatest Phillies of all time."

Allen, 78, spent nine of his 15 major league seasons with the Phillies and won National League Rookie of the Year in 1964. During his time with Philadelphia, Allen batted .290 with 204 doubles, 204 home runs, 655 RBIs, a .371 on-base percentage and a .530 slugging percentage (.902 OPS) in 1,070 games. His slugging percentage is second-best in Phillies history, behind only Hall of Famer Chuck Klein (.553), and he ranks 10th in home runs.

Allen joins Hall of Famers Richie Ashburn (1), Jim Bunning (14), Mike Schmidt (20), Steve Carlton (32), Roy Halladay (34) and Robin Roberts (36) as the only Phillies in team history to have their numbers retired. Allen will be the only one, however, not in the Hall of Fame. A seven-time All-Star, Allen also played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1970), Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland A's (1977) in addition to his two stints with the Phillies. He was voted the American League MVP in 1972 after leading the league in homers (37), RBIs (113), walks (99) and OPS (1.023).

