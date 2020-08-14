Left Menu
Bills sign LT Dawkins to four-year extension

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal was worth $60 million, with $34 million guaranteed. A second-round pick out of Temple in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old Dawkins was entering the final year of his rookie deal. --Field Level Media

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday signed left tackle Dion Dawkins to a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal was worth $60 million, with $34 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick out of Temple in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old Dawkins was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He has started all 32 games the past two seasons and 43 of his 48 games since entering the league.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman has also caught two touchdown passes, a 7-yard toss from Matt Barkley against the New York Jets in 2018 and a 1-yard score from Josh Allen against the New England Patriots in 2019. --Field Level Media

