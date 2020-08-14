Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bjorkstrand, Blue Jackets too strong for Lightning

Wennberg was the only Columbus player in the Lightning's end, but the forward outmaneuvered defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to reach the net and score. Brayden Point had an assist to extend his postseason points streak to six games, dating back to the 2019 playoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 03:30 IST
Bjorkstrand, Blue Jackets too strong for Lightning

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto. Defenseman Ryan Murray and Alexander Wennberg also scored and Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who evened the series at one victory apiece.

The Lightning had a 37-22 shots advantage, yet were short on quality scoring chances thanks to a signature Columbus defensive effort. The Blue Jackets deployed their customary game plan of controlling the middle of the ice. Following his NHL record 85-save performance in a five-overtime marathon in Game 1, Columbus goaltender Joonas Korpisalo delivered another big performance on Thursday. Korpisalo turned aside 36 shots, including a big save on Blake Coleman in the final five minutes of play.

Reigning Hart Trophy recipient Nikita Kucherov scored Tampa Bay's only goal during an early push from the Lightning that saw them record the game's first 10 shots. After a shot went off-target behind the Columbus net, Kucherov quickly recovered the loose puck and tucked it inside the post for his second goal of the playoffs.

The Blue Jackets didn't have a shot on goal until the 12:33 mark, but their second shot 19 seconds later tied the game. Murray scored his first goal in 17 career postseason games after converting a Dubois pass from behind the red line. Bjorkstrand scored on a booming shot from the face-off circle that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy during a Columbus power play with 1:25 remaining the first period.

After going 0-for-14 on the power play during their qualifying round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blue Jackets have scored with the man advantage in each of their first two games against Tampa Bay. Wennberg extended the Jackets' lead on a spectacular individual effort 11:27 into the third period. Wennberg was the only Columbus player in the Lightning's end, but the forward outmaneuvered defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to reach the net and score.

Brayden Point had an assist to extend his postseason points streak to six games, dating back to the 2019 playoffs. Point has seven total points (four goals, three assists) during the streak. Vasilevskiy saved 19 of 22 shots.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto, with the Blue Jackets as the designated home team. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro cites difficulty of selling state firms in explaining privatization delays

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that selling off state companies was very complicated and the top ones require Congressional approval, explaining delays in his policy of privatizations. Privatization secretary Salim Matt...

Trump scores diplomatic deal with Middle East allies before election

President Donald Trump on Thursday managed to pull off a rare victory for U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid by helping to broker a deal between American allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Gul...

Booker fuels scorching Suns past Mavericks

Devin Booker scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, and the Phoenix Suns completed an unexpected undefeated run through the NBA bubble on Thursday with a 128-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks near Orlando. The Suns 34-3...

Governor of Venezuela's capital district, key Maduro ally, dies of COVID-19

Dario Vivas, the governor of Venezuelas Caracas capital district and strong ally of President Nicolas Maduro, died on Thursday of COVID-19 at 70 years old, officials said. Vivas, a senior member of the ruling socialist party, had said on Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020