Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inconsistent Twins to face surging Royals

Junis, who allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, is 0-1 with a 4.23 ERA in eight career starts against Minnesota and is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA in two starts at Target Field. The Royals, who have won five of their last six games since a 3-10 start, swept a three-game series against the American League Central-leading Twins last weekend at Kansas City, holding the Twins to just 10 runs and 21 hits in the process.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 06:38 IST
Inconsistent Twins to face surging Royals

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi will make his second start of the season as the Minnesota Twins kick off a stretch of 20 games in 20 days with a seven-game homestand, beginning with a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Minneapolis. Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00 ERA) went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA during an All-Star campaign in 2019 but began this season on the 10-day injured list with an intercostal strain. He received a no-decision in his first start Saturday against the Royals in Kansas City, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in three innings while striking out two.

Odorizzi is 3-5 with a 4.94 ERA in 12 career appearances, 11 of them starts, against the Royals including 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA over two starts in 2019. Right-hander Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00) will make his third start of the season after receiving a no-decision in his last outing, a 3-2 victory over the Twins in Kansas City last Friday. Junis, who allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, is 0-1 with a 4.23 ERA in eight career starts against Minnesota and is 0-0 with a 4.32 ERA in two starts at Target Field.

The Royals, who have won five of their last six games since a 3-10 start, swept a three-game series against the American League Central-leading Twins last weekend at Kansas City, holding the Twins to just 10 runs and 21 hits in the process. Minnesota sputtered to a 3-5 record during an eight-game road trip that was capped by a 12-2 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Twins batted around twice in the first five innings and rolled up 15 hits, including a pair of home runs by Byron Buxton and a towering 442-foot blast by Miguel Sano that landed near the Bernie Brewer slide.

Minnesota set a single-season record with 307 home runs last season en route to 101 wins and an AL Central crown and entered Thursday's action second in MLB with 32 homers. But the Twins rank just 14th in batting average (.241) throughout the entire league and manager Rocco Baldelli is hoping Wednesday night's contest, which saw each starter get at least one hit by the fourth inning, could be a sign of things to come. "You look at the lineup, from top to bottom, it was an explosive night," Baldelli said. "The at-bats were unrelenting, and that's what we're looking for. It wasn't just about a couple of big swings that got us where we needed to be. It was a complete team effort in its entirety."

Buxton, who began the season going 1-for-15 over the first six games, has hit safely in eight of his last nine games since then and hit all five of his home runs this season during the road trip. "He's scalding balls every day," Baldelli said.

Kansas City, which like Minnesota had a day off on Thursday, also comes in off a big win, holding on to defeat Cincinnati, 5-4 on Wednesday night. Closer Trevor Rosenthal, who walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, got ex-Royal Christian Colon to ground into a game-ending double play. "(My heart rate) got a little elevated, I'll admit," Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said. "These masks, though, do a good job of hiding how you're feeling at the time. But yeah, Rosie had it all the way."

Catcher Salvador Perez, who has a .333 average and 17 home runs in 63 career games at Target Field, went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs in Wednesday night's victory. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Mariners ready for improved Astros lineup

The Houston Astros ailing offense is about to get a big boost. Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that reigning American League Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez, who has yet to play this season, could be back in a couple days.That would in...

U.S. plans major investment program with Colombia - White House

U.S. officials will unveil a major economic investment program with the Colombian government next week as Washington expands its drive to yank supply chains out of China and bring them closer to home, a senior White House official said Thur...

Rockets, 76ers finish restart without key players

All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook will not only miss the Houston Rockets final seeding game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Westbrook will also be unavailable for the start of the Rockets playoff series against his former tea...

Oregon State Police leaving Portland over lack of prosecutions

Oregon State Police on Thursday said they were withdrawing protection from Portlands federal courthouse over frustration at a prosecutors decision not to indict many people arrested in protests there. The state police were deployed to Portl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020