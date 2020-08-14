Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red-hot Cubs aim to keep Brewers in a slump

You start getting in the routine and get going, and next thing you know, you look up and we're close to being a good portion of the way through the season." The Brewers have lost 10 of 17 games, but no team other than the Cubs has a winning record in the National League Central.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 12:07 IST
Red-hot Cubs aim to keep Brewers in a slump
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chicago Cubs will look to build upon the best record in the major leagues when they take on the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night in the second installment of a four-game series. Behind first-year manager David Ross, the Cubs have raced to a 13-3 start for the first time since 1907. They have won seven games in a row at home and outscored opponents 83-63 on the season.

For the team's core group of players, which captured a World Series title in 2016, the success has felt rejuvenating. "I'm not going to shy away from this -- this could be our last year together," Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. "I think we all know that, especially with the state of the game, and who knows what's going to happen? This could be our last run with all our core guys. This could be my last year, who knows? So I'm enjoying every second of it."

Chicago certainly enjoyed Thursday's series opener against the Brewers, a 4-2 victory. Yu Darvish carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Milwaukee slugger Justin Smoak put his team on the board with a solo homer. Quality pitching has been a theme all season for the Cubs, who have allowed two or fewer runs in half of their games.

Now, it will be up to right-hander Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40 ERA) to try to continue the pitching staff's excellence. Chatwood posted two quality starts to begin the season, but the Kansas City Royals hammered him his last time out for eight runs on 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings. In his career, Chatwood has faced the Brewers on 13 occasions, including seven starts. He is 5-3 with a 2.75 ERA in those contests, walking 18 and striking out 60 in 52 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee will counter with ace right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.53 ERA), who will make his fifth start of the season and his second against the Cubs. Woodruff took the loss against Chicago in the season opener after allowing two runs on four hits in five innings. In six games (four starts) against the Cubs in his career, Woodruff is 0-1 with a 5.95 ERA.

"Having some games come up here and just being on a good schedule and a good routine is super important, just get back into the swing of things," Woodruff told reporters before his most recent outing. "It's crazy -- this will be my fourth start, and I feel like it's kind of flown by already. You start getting in the routine and get going, and next thing you know, you look up and we're close to being a good portion of the way through the season." The Brewers have lost 10 of 17 games, but no team other than the Cubs has a winning record in the National League Central. Milwaukee hopes to regroup as it eyes the possibility of a third straight appearance in the postseason.

"I think this is a huge road trip," Woodruff said. "We're going to have to come out and play some good baseball if we want to get through this and I guess make sitting in the (hotel) rooms a little bit easier. It's going to be big."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

Describing India as a longstanding friend of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the countrys 74th Independence Day. Morrison said t...

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly.

Rajasthans Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly....

Maha: Man drowns, other missing in waterfall at Murbad

A man drowned and another is missing following a swimming accident at a waterfall in Murbad taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. While the body of one of the men has been recovered, search operations are underway fo...

UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals

Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. Britain announced late on Thursday that it would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020