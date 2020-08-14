Left Menu
Development News Edition

England vs Australia series to end on Sep 16, IPL-bound players can only play from Sep 26

England and Australia's IPL-bound players are likely to miss the first week of Indian Premier League after it was announced that the two teams will play six white-ball games from September 4-16 at Southampton and Manchester respectively.

PTI | London/Newdelhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:21 IST
England vs Australia series to end on Sep 16, IPL-bound players can only play from Sep 26
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

England and Australia's IPL-bound players are likely to miss the first week of Indian Premier League after it was announced that the two teams will play six white-ball games from September 4-16 at Southampton and Manchester respectively. England and Australia will be playing three T20 Internationals at the Ageas Bowl on September 4, 6 and 8 while the ODIs will be held on September 11, 13 and 16 at the Old Trafford.

The latest that the players can touch base in UAE is September 17 or 18 and as per the IPL SOP, will be quarantined for six days with RT-PCR tests on day 1, 3 and 6. On the seventh day, they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions. Effectively, none of the players will be available for at least the first two to three games of their respective franchises. A total of 29 players from England and Australia are part of the eight IPL squads including top draws like David Warner, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Steve Smith and this year's record buy Pat Cummins.

Rajasthan Royals are likely to suffer the most in their absence as they have Buttler, Smith and Archer in their ranks. As per the joint release issued by ECB and CA, the upcoming series will also be a bio-secure behind the closed doors event with the Australian team reaching UK on August 24. The Australian squad will travel to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground before leaving for the Ageas Bowl after England's third Test match against Pakistan on August 27. Australia will be playing 50-over intra-squad practice games and three T20 warm-up matches before the series.

The three ODIs will form part of the ICC World Cup Super League. The ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. "Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us." The ECB in these Covid times has been able to schedule 18 international games across formats, said Harrison.

"I'm very proud of what our game has achieved, and that cricket is seen as the standard-bearers in developing bio-secure sporting events to the highest of standards." The Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley, added: "We would also like to thank the Australian Government for granting travel exemptions for the Australian men's team, as well as all those who have worked tirelessly to put together a plan that allows for the tour to progress in a bio-secure way." T20 Internationals (Ageas Bowl) 1st T20I: September 4 (10.30 pm IST) 2nd T20I: September 6 (6.30 pm IST) 3rd T20I: September 8 (10.30 pm IST) ODIs (Manchester) 1st ODI: September 11 (5.30 pm IST) 2nd ODI: September 13 (5.30 pm IST) 3rd ODI: September 16 (5.30 pm IST)..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt constructing community facilitation centre at Batapora in Srinagar

To provide a gathering place for the people of Batapora, the Central Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in the area. Srinagar Municipal corporationSMC is carrying out the construction work for this centre, which can ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 243 p.m.The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhan...

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealands government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and exten...

CII officials call for Indo-African partnerships to accelerate Africa’s development

The groundwork has been laid for Indian investors who are looking to invest in Africa.During a recent virtual conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry CII and its partners, officials called for Indo-African partnerships to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020