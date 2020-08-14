Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal sign Brazil winger Willian on three-year contract

Arsenal have signed Brazil winger Willian on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday. The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:00 IST
Soccer-Arsenal sign Brazil winger Willian on three-year contract

Arsenal have signed Brazil winger Willian on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 32-year-old joins Arsenal on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with Chelsea. Willian scored 63 goals in 339 appearances for Chelsea after his arrival from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

Twice a Premier League winner with the Blues, he will add experience to an Arsenal side full of talented youngsters in Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson. "I believe he's a player that can really make a difference for us," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement on the club's website https://www.arsenal.com/news/welcome-willian-brazil-forward-joins-arsenal.

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions (and) he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility." Willian had confirmed last week that he would leave Chelsea after seven "wonderful" years at Stamford Bridge.

"I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come," Arteta added, The Spaniard is also working towards tying down striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new three-year contract as Arsenal, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, look to bridge the gap to the top four.

The moves come amid a backlash against the north London club who announced plans to lay off 55 staff a week after their FA Cup success over Chelsea at Wembley guaranteed them a spot in next season's Europa League.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment wants independent probe into AGM vote -letter

A major investor in Japans Toshiba Corp has called for a third-party investigation into the conglomerates annual shareholder meeting, saying its vote was not fully recognised in a potential breach of governance.The demand from Singapore-bas...

Widespread rains lash Guj, more likely; 13 NDRF teams deployed

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF have been deployed across Gujarat as widespread rainfall inundated several parts of the state on Friday and the showers are likely to continue for the next few days as per the regi...

Here's when Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India

HIGHLIGHT247 heart rate monitorActive Zone Minutesbuilt-in GPSup to 7-day batteryFitbit PayThe Fitbit Charge 4 which was launched in April 2020 in India is not yet available for purchase. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the standard model and Rs 16...

Majority of corruption complaints not being examined timely by govt depts: CVC

A majority of corruption-related complaints are not examined timely by government departments, probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission CVC has said, asking them to update status of such plaints on its online platform within the prescr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020