Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forced break has made it more challenging for wrestlers who are yet to qualify for Olympics: Bajrang

Bajrang said grapplers like him, who have already sealed their tickets for the Olympics, have a clear goal and mind-set -- prepare for the pinnacle of the sport in the best possible manner. Bajrang, one of world's top wrestlers in the 65kg, recently started training at Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) where his Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis has also joined him.

PTI | Faisalabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:26 IST
Forced break has made it more challenging for wrestlers who are yet to qualify for Olympics: Bajrang

India's ace wrestler Bajrang Punia says competition time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging for those who are yet to qualify for the postponed Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang said grapplers like him, who have already sealed their tickets for the Olympics, have a clear goal and mind-set -- prepare for the pinnacle of the sport in the best possible manner.

Bajrang, one of world's top wrestlers in the 65kg, recently started training at Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) where his Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis has also joined him. "I have a clear goal that I have to do well at the Olympics. It's more challenging for those who have not yet qualified. I can't say if my performance has gone down or not because there is no competition happening," Bajrang said during a webinar orgainsed by IIS on the occasion of its second anniversary. India's four wrestlers -- Bajrang, Deepak Punia (86kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Vinesh Phogat (women's 53kg) -- have qualified for the Olympics, to be held next year. "We have all been locked. But I have not missed training a day. Much also depends on the kind of support staff you have around you, whether they motivate you or de-motivate you. I have good people around me." Pooja Dhanda, a world championship medallist, also said that lack of competition has crippled wrestlers.

"The mind set is fixed, one-and-a-half month before a competition and the body also responds in a certain manner. When competition is there we can measure our rivals, so not having competition is definitely impacting the game," said Pooja, who has been struggling of late. She is one of the better wrestlers in 57kg in the country but the rise of Anshu Malik from the junior ranks and competitiveness of Sarita Mor has made it a difficult category to come through.

Dhanda had no qualms in admitting it but is not overly worried. "The 57kg category is the most competitive. All good wrestlers are there but I have competed against them. All I need is to take care of my fitness. I had four back to back injuries last year, so rehabilitation took away a bit of time performance.

"I have now World Championship (rescheduled to December) in mind, clear trials and then qualify for the Olympics. I am glad that Olympics got postponed, it gave me another shot." Bajrang thanked his coach Shako for thinking more about him than his safety. "I want to say a big thank you to Shako Bentinidis, who has travelled back to India despite number of cases rising in India. He has prepared a strategy for me and has suggested that I need to tweak a bit of my technique, because the rivals have seen my game." The two wrestlers also confirmed that the national camp for Olympic weight category wrestlers will begin in Sonepat (men) and Lucknow (women) from September 1. The camp was postponed since top wrestlers were not willing to travel due to the COVID-19 threat.

"It's good that the camp is starting. We have to learn to live with coronavirus. We will begin training with World Championship in mind," she said. IIS CEO Rushdee Warley and Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence & Scouting at JSW Sports, also spoke during the webinar..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris, Marseille declared at-risk zones

The head of Frances national health service says Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones for the coronavirus as authorities observe a sharp increase in infections. Jerome Salomon, speaking on France Inter radio, warned the situ...

Kerala gold smuggling: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to ED custody till Aug 17

Three key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- were on Friday sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate ED by a court in Kochi. Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court se...

Cultivation of GI-tagged Pokkali rice hit due to COVID-19 lockdown in Kerala

The cultivation of GI-tagged unique Pokkali rice variety has been badly hit by COVID-19 induced lockdown and flood-like situation in coastal areas of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of Kerala. Due to pandemic, farmers couldnt pr...

Study reveals newly identified gut cells nurture lymph capillaries

In recent research, a team of scientists have identified new subsets of gut connective cells, which are crucial for lymphatic growth. The research will help in understanding the mechanisms that impair lymphatics growth and fat digestion in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020