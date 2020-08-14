Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Italian Open brought forward as ATP revises 2020 calendar

The ATP announced several updates to the remainder of the 2020 calendar badly affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with no place for the NextGen ATP finals, the flagship event for the top players aged 21 and under, in its provisional schedule. The Italian Open, a key preparation tournament for the French Open, will now begin on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:19 IST
Tennis-Italian Open brought forward as ATP revises 2020 calendar

Next month's Italian Open in Rome will be held a week earlier than scheduled following the cancellation of the Madrid Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) said on Friday. The ATP announced several updates to the remainder of the 2020 calendar badly affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with no place for the NextGen ATP finals, the flagship event for the top players aged 21 and under, in its provisional schedule.

The Italian Open, a key preparation tournament for the French Open, will now begin on Sept. 14 and have a Monday final. It will be followed by the Hamburg European Open in the week prior to Roland Garros, which starts on Sept. 27.

"Tennis is starting to find its way back and, while we must first and foremost look after the health and safety of everyone involved, we are hopeful we will be able to retain these playing opportunities and produce a strong finish to the season," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement https://www.atptour.com/en/news/revised-atp-tour-calendar-13-august-2020. "I would like to commend the tournaments for their continued commitment, flexibility and resourcefulness in finding solutions to operate under these challenging circumstances."

Among other changes, the St Petersburg Open will be elevated to ATP 500 status for its 2020 edition. "The revised calendar also provides confirmation that the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan will not take place in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19," the ATP said.

The ATP added that the provisional calendar remains subject to change and it would explore options for additional events to be added to the schedule - including opportunities to issue a limited number of single-year licences.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro approval rating at highest despite coronavirus -poll

The approval rating of Brazils right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, is at its highest since he took office last year despite the countrys 105,000 deaths from the worlds second-worst coronavirus outbreak, a new poll showed on Friday.The Dat...

Beirut blast: India sends medical, food supplies to Lebanon

India on Friday handed over to Lebanon 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, in the wake of the deadly explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital of Beirut last week. India demonstrate...

Bheki Cele attributes decrease in criminal activities to lockdown regulations

South Africa was a much safer place to live in during the first quarter of 20202021, as crime statistics show major decreases in all crime categories when compared to the same period last year.Presenting the crime statistics from 1 April 20...

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam moved to ICU as his condition deteriorates

Almost a week after he was admitted to Chennais MGM healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit ICU as his condition has deteriorated. As per the latest health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020