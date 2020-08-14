Left Menu
Motor racing-Hamilton sets the pace in second Spanish practice

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton went fastest in second practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday with Mercedes again looking dominant after losing out to Red Bull last weekend.

The six times world champion, who is 30 points clear of Red Bull's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen after five races, lapped the Circuit de Catalunya outside Barcelona with a best time of one minute 16.883 seconds. Team mate Valtteri Bottas, who had been faster in the morning session with a lap of 1:16.785, was 0.287 off the Briton's pace on an uneventful afternoon.

Verstappen was third in both sessions on a hot day, 0.939 off the Finn's pace in the first and then 0.821 slower in the second, with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo fourth on the timesheets after lunch. Hamilton has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix and is going for his fourth win in six races on Sunday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fourth and sixth fastest respectively in the sessions, with German team mate Sebastian Vettel fifth and 12th. Vettel has a new chassis for the race after Ferrari found a crack in the one he used last weekend.

Haas's Romain Grosjean, whose car also has a Ferrari engine, was a surprise fifth fastest in the afternoon and had the sixth best time in the opening session. Racing Point's returning Mexican Sergio Perez, who missed two races due to testing positive for COVID-19, was eighth in session two.

Briton George Russell sat out the opening session, handing his car to Israeli development driver Roy Nissany who was the slowest driver on track. Nissany lapped 3.879 seconds slower than Bottas but only 0.3 adrift of Williams' Canadian Nicholas Latifi.

