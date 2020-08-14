Astros reinstate Alvarez from IL

The Houston Astros reinstated Jordan Alvarez from the injured list Friday, paving the way for the 2019 Rookie of the Year to see his first action of the season. The Astros optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to their alternate training site to make room for Alvarez.

Alvarez was put on IL a month ago for an unspecified reason. Alvarez, 23, had an impressive start to his major league career, batting .313 in 97 games last season with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs.

--Field Level Media