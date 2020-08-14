Dumba, Lundqvist, Subban voted King Clancy finalists

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban are the finalists for the 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. Each team nominates one player for the award, presented "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community," the NHL said Friday.

The finalists and the winner, to be announced during the Stanley Cup conference finals, are chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly. The exact date has not been determined. The winner will receive a $40,000 donation from the National Hockey League Foundation to benefit a charity (or charities) of his choice. Each runner-up will receive a $5,000 donation.

Dumba, 26, recently co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which aims to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance in hockey. Lundqvist, 38, is a finalist for the second straight year. He and his wife, Therese, have raised more than $3.2 million for children's health and education initiatives through their foundation since 2014.

Subban, 31, made a $50,000 donation to a fundraiser for the daughter of George Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked a worldwide movement for societal change. --Field Level Media