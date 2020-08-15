Texans will not have fans in attendance for home opener

The Houston Texans announced Friday that they will not have fans in attendance at NRG Stadium for the team's home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 20. The Texans did not announce a decision on their remaining home games with respect to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rather, they announced that they will "continue to monitor a variety of metrics and other factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials."

"We have made the difficult decision to not host fans at NRG Stadium in the month of September as we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fans during these challenging times," Texans president Jamey Rootes said. "Our fans provide the best homefield advantage in the NFL and we remain hopeful for their return to NRG Stadium once it is safe to do so." The Texans' second home game is slated for Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.

--Field Level Media