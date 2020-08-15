Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Rogers stuns Serena at Top Seed Open

But having been stretched to three sets in all three of her matches this week, the 38-year-old American knows she has plenty of work to do if she is to fulfil her dream of winning that elusive 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 04:30 IST
Tennis-Rogers stuns Serena at Top Seed Open

Shelby Rogers pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career when she toppled Serena Williams 1-6 6-4 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals of the Top Seed Open in Lexington on Friday. It looked like the top seed would make quick work of Rogers in the rain-delayed encounter after romping through the first set in 26 minutes.

But Rogers kept her composure and got the better of Williams as the first meeting between the two big hitting Americans turned into a slugfest. The 27-year-old Rogers sealed the win when Williams sent a backhand long on match point.

"It's every kid's dream when they are growing up watching her play and to be able to do something like that," said Rogers, who has yet to get used to the unfamiliar surroundings as the event is being played without any fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Weird circumstances. Weird setting. But a win is a win. I know we're all just happy to be playing."

Next up for Rogers will be Switzerland's Jil Teichman. Williams was hoping the tournament would help her to get into top form for the U.S. Open, which starts on Aug 31. But having been stretched to three sets in all three of her matches this week, the 38-year-old American knows she has plenty of work to do if she is to fulfil her dream of winning that elusive 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran FM says West using Beirut blast to dictate policies

Irans top diplomat on Friday accused Western countries of taking advantage of Beiruts massive explosion last week that killed and injured thousands to dictate their own policies on Lebanon. The comments by Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Ja...

U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid confrontation over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehra...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum

After more than two years of browbeating and trade sanctions on Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump strong-armed the United States neighbors into agreeing to supplant a 25-year-old North American trade agreement with one of his own. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020