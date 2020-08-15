Left Menu
Development News Edition

Champions League: Bayern Munich hand Barcelona 'whopping defeat' to progress to semi-finals

Bayern Munich stunned Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday (local time) at the Estadio da Luz Stadium here to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 15-08-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 07:48 IST
Champions League: Bayern Munich hand Barcelona 'whopping defeat' to progress to semi-finals
Bayern Munich defeats Barcelona 8-2 in quarter-finals of Champions League (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich stunned Barcelona 8-2 in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday (local time) at the Estadio da Luz Stadium here to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament. In the match, Barcelona conceded four goals in the first half of the match for the first time in the Champions League.

Barcelona ended up conceding more than eight goals in a game for the first time since losing 8-0 to Sevilla in the Copa del Rey's last 16-match in 1946. The match between Bayern and Barcelona got off to a fiery start as it saw two goals in the first seven minutes.

Thomas Muller opened the scoring for Bayern as he registered the goal in the fourth minute, whereas Barcelona got the equaliser in the seventh minute due to an own goal by David Alba. However, things went downhill from there for Barcelona in the first half, as Bayern went on to score three more goals to gain a 4-1 lead.

Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Muller registered the goals in the 21st, 27th and 31st minutes respectively to give Bayern an upper hand in the match. In the second half, Barcelona struck first in the 57th minute as Luis Suarez scored the goal to bring the scoreline to 4-2 in favour of Bayern.

However, from there, Bayern registered four more goals in the second half to win the match 8-2. Joshua Kimmich registered the goal in the 63rd minute and he was followed by Robert Lewandowski in the 82nd minute to bring the scoreline 6-2 in favour of Bayern.

The final nails in the coffin were struck by Phillipe Coutinho as he scored a brace in the 85th and 89th minute to give Bayern a whopping 8-2 win in the match. Now, Bayern will face the winners of the match between Manchester City and Lyon in the semi-finals of the tournament on August 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cole wins 20th straight decision as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole 4-0 became the sixth ...

S Korea fears infections getting out of control

New coronavirus cases in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and authorities fear infections are getting out of control in the Seoul region, which is home to half the countrys 51 million people. Officials reported 166...

Alibaba's Freshippo says will test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

Alibaba-owned supermarket chain Freshippo said on Saturday it has shut 21 off its Shenzhen stores and was requiring all its employees in the city to undergo tests for the novel coronavirus after three cases were found at one of its outlets ...

Yelich's 3-run shot pushes Brewers past Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Friday night. The 412-foot blast by Yelich was his fifth home run of the season, which leads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020