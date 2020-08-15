Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harper delivers walk-off win for Phillies

After the Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Phillies tied the game in the second following RBI singles from Alec Bohm and Quinn. In the third, Smith lofted a solo home run just over the fence in right for a 3-2 Mets lead.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:18 IST
Harper delivers walk-off win for Phillies

Bryce Harper hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Roman Quinn from second base as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-5 on Friday. Quinn's hand safely touched the back part of home plate just ahead of the tag.

J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in three runs while Quinn and Andrew McCutchen had two hits each for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Phillies starter Spencer Howard lasted 3 1/3 innings and left with an apparent blister on a finger of his pitching hand. In his second career start, Howard allowed seven hits and four runs, three earned.

Hector Neris (1-0) earned the win in relief despite his second blown save. Dominic Smith homered in a third consecutive game, singled and knocked in two runs while Robinson Cano hit a solo home run, singled and had two RBI for the Mets.

Luis Guillorme had three hits for New York. Mets ace starter Jacob deGrom was scratched before the game with neck tightness and replaced with Walker Lockett, who gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings.

Seth Lugo (1-2) took the loss in relief. After the Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Phillies tied the game in the second following RBI singles from Alec Bohm and Quinn.

In the third, Smith lofted a solo home run just over the fence in right for a 3-2 Mets lead. Cano then followed with a solo homer for a 4-2 advantage. Realmuto blasted a three-run homer -- his eighth of the season -- to left in the fifth and the Phillies moved back ahead 5-4.

Pete Alonso drove a deep shot to left center with two runners on and two outs in the sixth, but Quinn caught the ball at the fence. Guillorme recorded his third hit with one out in the eighth and was lifted for pinch runner Billy Hamilton. After Hamilton stole second, he tried to take third when the ball eluded Jean Segura. But Hamilton was thrown out trying to take the extra base.

The Mets tied the game 5-5 when Cano ripped a two-out single to right against Neris in the ninth. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cole wins 20th straight decision as Yanks dump rival Red Sox

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings to win his 20th straight decision and the New York Yankees remained unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium with a 10-3 rout of the slumping Boston Red Sox Friday night. Cole 4-0 became the sixth ...

S Korea fears infections getting out of control

New coronavirus cases in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and authorities fear infections are getting out of control in the Seoul region, which is home to half the countrys 51 million people. Officials reported 166...

Alibaba's Freshippo says will test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

Alibaba-owned supermarket chain Freshippo said on Saturday it has shut 21 off its Shenzhen stores and was requiring all its employees in the city to undergo tests for the novel coronavirus after three cases were found at one of its outlets ...

Yelich's 3-run shot pushes Brewers past Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Friday night. The 412-foot blast by Yelich was his fifth home run of the season, which leads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020