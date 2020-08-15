Harper delivers walk-off win for Phillies

Bryce Harper hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Roman Quinn from second base as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-5 on Friday. Quinn's hand safely touched the back part of home plate just ahead of the tag.

J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in three runs while Quinn and Andrew McCutchen had two hits each for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Phillies starter Spencer Howard lasted 3 1/3 innings and left with an apparent blister on a finger of his pitching hand. In his second career start, Howard allowed seven hits and four runs, three earned.

Hector Neris (1-0) earned the win in relief despite his second blown save. Dominic Smith homered in a third consecutive game, singled and knocked in two runs while Robinson Cano hit a solo home run, singled and had two RBI for the Mets.

Luis Guillorme had three hits for New York. Mets ace starter Jacob deGrom was scratched before the game with neck tightness and replaced with Walker Lockett, who gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings.

Seth Lugo (1-2) took the loss in relief. After the Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Phillies tied the game in the second following RBI singles from Alec Bohm and Quinn.

In the third, Smith lofted a solo home run just over the fence in right for a 3-2 Mets lead. Cano then followed with a solo homer for a 4-2 advantage. Realmuto blasted a three-run homer -- his eighth of the season -- to left in the fifth and the Phillies moved back ahead 5-4.

Pete Alonso drove a deep shot to left center with two runners on and two outs in the sixth, but Quinn caught the ball at the fence. Guillorme recorded his third hit with one out in the eighth and was lifted for pinch runner Billy Hamilton. After Hamilton stole second, he tried to take third when the ball eluded Jean Segura. But Hamilton was thrown out trying to take the extra base.

The Mets tied the game 5-5 when Cano ripped a two-out single to right against Neris in the ninth. --Field Level Media