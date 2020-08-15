Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harper delivers walk-off win for Phillies

After the Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Phillies tied the game in the second following RBI singles from Alec Bohm and Quinn. In the third, Smith lofted a solo home run just over the fence in right for a 3-2 Mets lead.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 09:34 IST
Harper delivers walk-off win for Phillies

Bryce Harper hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Roman Quinn from second base as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 6-5 on Friday. Quinn's hand safely touched the back part of home plate just ahead of the tag.

J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in three runs while Quinn and Andrew McCutchen had two hits each for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Phillies starter Spencer Howard lasted 3 1/3 innings and left with an apparent blister on a finger of his pitching hand. In his second career start, Howard allowed seven hits and four runs, three earned.

Hector Neris (1-0) earned the win in relief despite his second blown save. Dominic Smith homered in a third consecutive game, singled and knocked in two runs while Robinson Cano hit a solo home run, singled and had two RBIs for the Mets.

Luis Guillorme had three hits for New York. Mets ace starter Jacob deGrom was scratched before the game with neck tightness and replaced with Walker Lockett, who gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings.

Seth Lugo (1-2) took the loss in relief. After the Mets jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the Phillies tied the game in the second following RBI singles from Alec Bohm and Quinn.

In the third, Smith lofted a solo home run just over the fence in right for a 3-2 Mets lead. Cano then followed with a solo homer for a 4-2 advantage. Realmuto blasted a three-run homer -- his eighth of the season -- to left in the fifth and the Phillies moved back ahead 5-4.

Pete Alonso drove a deep shot to left center with two runners on and two outs in the sixth, but Quinn caught the ball at the fence. Guillorme recorded his third hit with one out in the eighth and was lifted for pinch runner Billy Hamilton. After Hamilton stole second, he tried to take third when the ball eluded Jean Segura. But Hamilton was thrown out trying to take the extra base.

The Mets tied the game 5-5 when Cano ripped a two-out single to right against Neris in the ninth. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Reds player tests positive; Saturday game uncertain

A Cincinnati Reds player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the status of the teams Saturday home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates uncertain. The Athletics Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the positive test late Fri...

India's COVID-19 count crosses 25 lakhs, death toll at 49,036

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW, the tally rose...

Women are not allowed to make mistakes: Pak actor Yasra Rizvi

Pakistani actor Yasra Rizvi, who currently stars in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, says she has navigated her career battling inequality and sexism, which was both heartbreaking and discouraging. The actor is known for playing we...

US wishes 'good' friend India on Independence Day

Wishing India on its 74th Independence Day, the US has said the two countries share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, which over the time has flourished into a comprehensive global strategic partnershipOn behalf of the go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020