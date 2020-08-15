Delighted with achieving 8-2 result against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

After giving an 8-2 hiding to Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Bayern Munich's manager Hansi Flick said that the side is extremely delighted with the result. Barcelona ended up conceding eight goals in a match for the first time since 1946 as they bowed out of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the first half, and score four more in the second half to progress to the semi-finals. "I think we can enjoy an excellent game from our team today. Of course, we are delighted with the way in which we have achieved this 8:2. But we all know - and you could feel it in the cabin - that we still have a lot to do. We know how fast that can happen in football. It is important to look ahead to the next game," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"Our goal was to get to the semi-finals. We did that impressively. We are all very happy about that. But we also know that it is still a tough job to be where we want to be in the end," he added. In the match between Bayern and Barcelona, Thomas Muller and Phillippe Coutinho scored two goals each while Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and Robert Lewandowski scored one goal each.

"The way it was is impressive. And we have set a small fragrance brand. But even our experienced players know that it's about performing the same in the next game. We are preparing for this," Flick said. "The team put a lot of pressure on in the first half, forcing their opponents to make mistakes, and then the game of switching over the ball was just great. These are the things we wanted to do. And the team did a great job on the pitch," he added.

Bayern will now take on either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-finals of the Champions League. In the match against Bayern, Barcelona conceded four goals in the first half of the match for the first time in the Champions League.