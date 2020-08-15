Ladies Scottish Open: Tvesa makes cut despite a quadruple bogey; Aditi, Diksha miss out

Tvesa Malik bounced back from a crippling quadruple bogey to get to a respectable three-over 74 to make the halfway cut at the Ladies Scottish Open, an event co-sanctioned by LPGA and European Tours. Tvesa, making her LPGA debut, was only one of the three Indians to make the weekend as she was placed T-42 with a total of three-over 145. However, Aditi Ashok (73-78) and Diksha Dagar (78-74) missed the cut. Aditi looked like squeezing in as she was three-over through 12 for the day and five-over for the tournament. But she dropped a double and two more bogeys to make an early exit. The cut fell at five-over and 70 players made the cut.

Tvesa has a best of Tied-sixth on the Ladies European Tour, which was achieved at the Hero Women's Indian Open last year. The Indian golfer, who shot even par 71 on the first day, bogeyed the second and then ran into massive trouble as she registered a quadruple bogey on Par-5 third. She was five-over for the day then and in danger of missing the cut. But she rallied with four birdies at fifth, tenth, 13th and 17th against two bogeys on ninth and 11th.

Aditi had a very rough day with two double bogeys and three other bogeys for a 78 that did not have any birdies. Diksha, who had no birdies in the first round, finally managed two but her card of 74 for the day was not enough to make up for the damage of 78 on the first day. LPGA Tour veterans Stacy Lewis (71-66) and Azahara Munoz of Spain (68-69) shared the 36-hole lead at five-under 137. Coming off a Top-10 finish in the Marathon LPGA Classic last week, Stacy closed with four birdies on the final four holes for a five-under 66. Lewis won the 2013 AIG Women's Open title at St Andrews.

Munoz was bogey-free through 17 holes, but a stumble at 18 dropped her to two-under on the day. Munoz's only LPGA Tour victory came at the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship. Jennifer Song (68-70) was third while Olivia Cowan of Germany (68-71) and Amy Olson of US (68-71) were tied for fourth.