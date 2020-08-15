Rajasthan Royals ropes in personal hygiene brand 'Niine' as one of sponsors

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals have roped in women's personal hygiene brand Niine as one of their team sponsors for the upcoming edition of the tournament. "Homegrown brand Niine has partnered with the Rajasthan Royals to amplify their campaign and drive awareness around the adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices," Royals stated in a press release.

Rajasthan Royals will display the 'Niine' logo on the back of the team's jersey. Welcoming Niine to the family, Rajasthan Royals' Executive Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur, said: "It's time to make a real change. We are delighted to welcome Niine on board, who have been frontrunners in making a change in the way menstruation is perceived in society. "The synergy between the two organizations to work on women empowerment is something we are excited about," Barthakur added.

"We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to a strong season of innings and knock out menstrual shackles from the lives of our girls and women, together," Founder and Chairman, Niine Hygiene and Personal Care, Amar Tulsiyan said.