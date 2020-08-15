Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis icon Leander Paes launches his website

The 47-year-old had announced that he will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in 2020, which will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit. Paes is targeting to be the only tennis player in the history of the sport to play eight successive Olympics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:18 IST
Tennis icon Leander Paes launches his website
Paes is the only tennis player from the country to have won a singles Olympic medal as he grabbed a historic bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games, beating Argentina's Fernando Meligeni in the play-off. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes on Saturday launched his website on the occasion of the country's 74th Independence Day. Paes is the only tennis player from the country to have won a singles Olympic medal as he grabbed a historic bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games, beating Argentina's Fernando Meligeni in the play-off.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner, launched the website, www.leanderpaes.in. "My team and I have been so used to meeting face to face but these last five months have been really tough in the lockdown. I have been meeting people during this time but online. And in that I wanted to share something really special I have just designed and launching today the Leander Paes website," Paes said during an Instagram live session.

The Khel Ratna awardee, who is the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 46 wins, last played in the first week of March in India's Davis Cup Qualifiers tie against Croatia. The 47-year-old had announced that he will bring the curtains down on his illustrious career in 2020, which will be his farewell season on the Pro-circuit.

Paes is targeting to be the only tennis player in the history of the sport to play eight successive Olympics. In a career spanning nearly three decades, during which he also overcame a brain tumour, Tokyo Olympics (provided he qualifies) is expected to be his swansong. However, he is yet to decide on competing in 2021 after the majority of the 2020 season was lost due to coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel like once I know that it is safe to travel and get back to the tour. I will get back into playing tennis again. It's just left to see whether it will happen in 2021 or whether the Olympics will happen in 2021," Paes said.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

'Kite flying disrupts power supplies in many areas'

Power distribution companies on Saturday had a tough time dealing with cases of power failue due to the festive kite flying across the city on Independence Day. A total of 31 kite flying-related trippings were reported from different areas ...

BSF holds musical programme to celebrate I-DAY at Attari check post

A musical programme was organised at the Indo-Pak joint check post to mark Independence Day, officials said here on Saturday. However, there was no one from the public to watch the programme due to a ban imposed on their entry in the wake o...

Include Chhattisgarhi in 8th schedule of constitution:CM to PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday demanded the Centre to include Chhattisgarhi language, mainly spoken in the state, in the Eighth schedule of the Constitution. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bag...

Crash Landing On You: How K-dramas are building a bridge between India and South Korea

Rich man-meets-poor woman, a cross-border love story or the classic underdog tale - replace banyan trees with cherry blossoms, the Ganges with Han river and what one gets is a Korean drama with all the themes popular in the Indian space. Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020