Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Halep sets up final date with Mertens at Prague Open

Romanian top seed Simona Halep beat compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Prague Open on Saturday to set up a final with third seed Elise Mertens of Belgium. Halep was broken three times in the first set but managed to win the tiebreak before Begu, who finished her quarter-final match earlier in the day, ran out of steam as the reigning Wimbledon champion won 7-6(2) 6-3. Motorcycling: Yamaha's Vinales claims pole at Austrian Grand Prix

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, edging out Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller in a closely contested qualifying session in Spielberg on Saturday. Vinales did not set the fastest time in any of the four sectors at the Red Bull Ring but his time of 1 minute and 23.450 seconds was enough for his first pole since the Australian Grand Prix last year. WTA roundup: Serena bounced from Top Seed Open

Serena Williams' run of third-set magic ran out Friday, as the top-seeded player at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., was bounced by Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). After dropping the first set before winning the next two in each of her first two matches in the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open, the ninth-ranked Williams appeared heading for an easy win. Motor racing: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes sweep Spanish GP front row

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Valtteri Bottas completing the Mercedes front row lockout at the Circuit de Catalunya. The pole was a record-extending 92nd for six times world champion Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix. NBA roundup: Pacers top Heat to claim No. 4 in East

The Indiana Pacers earned the right to be the "home" team to begin their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Heat by beating Miami 109-92 on Friday in the both teams' regular-season finale near Orlando. The Pacers and Heat will next play in a best-of-seven playoff series, beginning Tuesday. Indiana will enter the postseason as the fourth seed in the East, while Miami will be No. 5. Habs' Julien heads home after heart procedure

Canadiens coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal to rest Friday after doctors inserted a stent into his coronary artery. The 60-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the team. NHL: Bruins G Rask opts out of rest of playoffs, leaves Toronto

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced Saturday he is opting out of the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs, leaving the team just before their scheduled Game 3 of the quarterfinals. "I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that's being with my family," Rask, 33, said. "I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success." Dillon tests positive, out for Daytona road race

Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and will miss Sunday's road race at Daytona due to self-quarantine. The Richard Childress Racing driver will be replaced by Kaz Grala in the No. 3 Chevrolet. Grala, 21, will be making his Cup Series debut. NHL roundup: Horvat's OT winner gives Canucks 2-0 lead

Bo Horvat's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks regrouped from blowing a third-period lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday in Edmonton and take a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Western Conference playoff series. The defending champion Blues, who sat atop the Western Conference when the league paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have yet to win a game since play resumed. MLB: Reds-Pirates weekend games postponed after positive test

The Saturday and Sunday games between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates were postponed in response to a positive COVID-19 test that was disclosed following Friday night's game in Cincinnati. After the Reds' 8-1 win on Friday, it was revealed one of their players had tested positive.