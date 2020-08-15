Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

NBA roundup: Pacers top Heat to claim No. 4 in East The Indiana Pacers earned the right to be the "home" team to begin their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Heat by beating Miami 109-92 on Friday in the both teams' regular-season finale near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Halep sets up final date with Mertens at Prague Open

Romanian top seed Simona Halep beat compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets in the semi-finals of the Prague Open on Saturday to set up a final with third seed Elise Mertens of Belgium. Halep was broken three times in the first set but managed to win the tiebreak before Begu, who finished her quarter-final match earlier in the day, ran out of steam as the reigning Wimbledon champion won 7-6(2) 6-3. Motorcycling: Yamaha's Vinales claims pole at Austrian Grand Prix

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, edging out Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller in a closely contested qualifying session in Spielberg on Saturday. Vinales did not set the fastest time in any of the four sectors at the Red Bull Ring but his time of 1 minute and 23.450 seconds was enough for his first pole since the Australian Grand Prix last year. WTA roundup: Serena bounced from Top Seed Open

Serena Williams' run of third-set magic ran out Friday, as the top-seeded player at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky., was bounced by Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). After dropping the first set before winning the next two in each of her first two matches in the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open, the ninth-ranked Williams appeared heading for an easy win. Motor racing: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes sweep Spanish GP front row

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate Valtteri Bottas completing the Mercedes front row lockout at the Circuit de Catalunya. The pole was a record-extending 92nd for six times world champion Hamilton, who has won the last three Spanish Grands Prix. NBA roundup: Pacers top Heat to claim No. 4 in East

The Indiana Pacers earned the right to be the "home" team to begin their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Heat by beating Miami 109-92 on Friday in the both teams' regular-season finale near Orlando. The Pacers and Heat will next play in a best-of-seven playoff series, beginning Tuesday. Indiana will enter the postseason as the fourth seed in the East, while Miami will be No. 5. Habs' Julien heads home after heart procedure

Canadiens coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal to rest Friday after doctors inserted a stent into his coronary artery. The 60-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement released by the team. NHL: Bruins G Rask opts out of rest of playoffs, leaves Toronto

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask announced Saturday he is opting out of the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs, leaving the team just before their scheduled Game 3 of the quarterfinals. "I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that's being with my family," Rask, 33, said. "I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success." Dillon tests positive, out for Daytona road race

Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and will miss Sunday's road race at Daytona due to self-quarantine. The Richard Childress Racing driver will be replaced by Kaz Grala in the No. 3 Chevrolet. Grala, 21, will be making his Cup Series debut. NHL roundup: Horvat's OT winner gives Canucks 2-0 lead

Bo Horvat's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Vancouver Canucks regrouped from blowing a third-period lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Friday in Edmonton and take a 2-0 lead in their opening-round Western Conference playoff series. The defending champion Blues, who sat atop the Western Conference when the league paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have yet to win a game since play resumed. MLB: Reds-Pirates weekend games postponed after positive test

The Saturday and Sunday games between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates were postponed in response to a positive COVID-19 test that was disclosed following Friday night's game in Cincinnati. After the Reds' 8-1 win on Friday, it was revealed one of their players had tested positive.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians abroad celebrate Independence Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Indians across the world on Saturday celebrated Indias 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs while wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 p...

Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a disappointing end to the season. In their eight games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and finished in 14th place in the Western Conference. Whe...

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...

Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Keralas Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Keralas Wayanad on Saturday.A total of 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020