Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Bad weather wipes out third day in second test

Only 86 of a possible 180 overs were bowled on the first two days as Pakistan, batting first, reached 223-9 with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:36 IST
Cricket-Bad weather wipes out third day in second test
Pakistan, who trail 1-0 after England's dramatic victory in the first test, need to win to give themselves any chance of taking the three-match series. Image Credit: ANI

Bad weather continued to dog the second test between England and Pakistan on Saturday as a combination of bad light and drizzle wiped out the whole of the third day at the Rose Bowl.

Although the weather appeared to improve in the afternoon, two inspections found that the outfield was still too wet and play was finally abandoned for the day after the umpires had a third look in deteriorating light. Only 86 of a possible 180 overs were bowled on the first two days as Pakistan, batting first, reached 223-9 with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60. With more bad weather forecast, a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Pakistan, who trail 1-0 after England's dramatic victory in the first test, need to win to give themselves any chance of taking the three-match series. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the situation had not been handled well, especially given the effort to stage the series amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is frustrating for everyone," he told the BBC. "I don't think there has been any urgency. You think of the amount of time and cost that everyone has put in for this series to happen.

"Over the three days there have been times when it has been raining, and you can't play in the rain, but there have been 60 or 70 overs when we could have been playing." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Ros Russell and Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians abroad celebrate Independence Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Indians across the world on Saturday celebrated Indias 74th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs while wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing norms amidst the COVID-19 p...

Pelicans fire Gentry after missing playoffs

The New Orleans Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry on Saturday after a disappointing end to the season. In their eight games in the NBA bubble near Orlando, the Pelicans were 2-6 and finished in 14th place in the Western Conference. Whe...

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...

Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Keralas Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Keralas Wayanad on Saturday.A total of 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020