Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni retirement: Politicians, Bolllywood celebs flood social media to thank 'Captain Cool'

MAHI style of retairment Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands Happy retirement bhai #endofmahi #msd13 #msdhoni Ranveer Singh: LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD. Kiren Rijiju: Thank you for all the wonderful memories msdhoni. My best wishes to him as he announces retirement from international cricket.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:14 IST
Dhoni retirement: Politicians, Bolllywood celebs flood social media to thank 'Captain Cool'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement didn't just trigger an outpouring of emotions in the cricketing world but also among athletes from Olympic sports and popular personalities from other walks of life. From Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to India's double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to actor Ranveer Singh, emotional tributes came in for the enigmatic former skipper who announced his retirement with an Instagram post on Saturday. Here is a compilation of their reaction to the sudden announcement: Sushil Kumar: Every sportsman has to end his journey one day.. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart.. All the best for the future brother PR Sreejesh: You are truly and inspiration for me and millions of people Mahi bhai. MAHI style of retairment Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands Happy retirement bhai #endofmahi #msd13 #msdhoni Ranveer Singh: LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD.

Kiren Rijiju: Thank you for all the wonderful memories msdhoni. Your belief, confidence, courage and hard work will continue to inspire generations. Jasprit Bumrah: You’ve been a constant source of motivation & encouragement for young players everywhere and you will continue to be, even as you embark on this new journey. Congratulations on a great career, ImRaina. All the very best for everything the future holds.

Nitin Gadkari: Well Played! msdhoni You took India’s name to the pinnacle of world cricket with your performance and leadership. Every Indian is proud of you. My best wishes on your next innings. Mohammad Kaif :Can't imagine any one else wearing a Number 7 India jersey again. Thank you for the unforgettable memories #MSDhoni. See you in UAE.

Pankaj Advani: Cricket will never be the same without you msdhoni Heartiest congratulations on an awesome and super successful career #MSDhoni #CaptionCool Ashok Gehlot: #MSDhoni is one of our finest cricketers, who has been a most successful captain of Indian cricket team. My best wishes to him as he announces retirement from international cricket. Sashi Tharoor: So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. Rupinder Pal Singh: Will miss this smile in the blue jersey! Thank you #MSDhoni for all the memories. A leader like no other.

Vicky Kaushal: What an innings! Thank You for everything @mahi7781 Randeep Hooda: Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best .. Thanks for the entertainment #Dhoni #MSDhoni Riteish Deshmukh: No retirement from our hearts #MSDhoni msdhoni Rohit Roy: Heart broken End of an era!! Thank you for making us proud... For making us confident... For finishing it off with a swagger only you have!! I only wish you could have gone on forever on the field! All the best my friend msdhoni #legend #master #dignified PTI APA PM PM.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020