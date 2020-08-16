Lyon defeat Manchester City to cruise into Champions League semi-final
Lyon advanced to the Champions League semifinal after securing a 3-1 victory over Manchester City here on Sunday.ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:41 IST
Lyon advanced to the Champions League semi-final after securing a 3-1 victory over Manchester City here on Sunday. With this victory, Lyon have set up a semi-final clash against Bayern Munich, who had defeated Barcelona to progress in the competition.
During the quarter-final match, Rudi Garcia decided to field the same starting XI who had eliminated Juventus. Maxwel Cornet scored the opening goal of the match in the 24th minute, putting Lyon ahead of the Premier League runner-ups. However, Kevin de Brune levelled the scores in the 69th minute. Moussa Dembele then scored twice which confirmed Lyon's spot in the Champions League semi-final.
Lyon will compete against Bayern Munich on August 20. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lyon
- Manchester City
- Champions League
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Premier League
ALSO READ
Paris St-Germain defeat Lyon in Coupe de la Ligue final
Injured Chelsea trio set to miss Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
Raphael Varane expecting 'difficult game' against 'very good' Manchester City
Soccer-African Champions League final to be played Oct. 16-17
Matilde Fidalgo leaves Manchester City to join S.L Benfica