Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyon defeat Manchester City to cruise into Champions League semi-final

Lyon advanced to the Champions League semifinal after securing a 3-1 victory over Manchester City here on Sunday.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 16-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 08:41 IST
Lyon defeat Manchester City to cruise into Champions League semi-final
Lyon after win over Manchester City (Photo/ Champions League twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lyon advanced to the Champions League semi-final after securing a 3-1 victory over Manchester City here on Sunday. With this victory, Lyon have set up a semi-final clash against Bayern Munich, who had defeated Barcelona to progress in the competition.

During the quarter-final match, Rudi Garcia decided to field the same starting XI who had eliminated Juventus. Maxwel Cornet scored the opening goal of the match in the 24th minute, putting Lyon ahead of the Premier League runner-ups. However, Kevin de Brune levelled the scores in the 69th minute. Moussa Dembele then scored twice which confirmed Lyon's spot in the Champions League semi-final.

Lyon will compete against Bayern Munich on August 20. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol treats fans with beautiful view of his garden

Wishing a good morning to all on Sunday, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol treated his fans with a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers. Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you., wrote the Sholay actor as ...

Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom'

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who arent practising social distancing Dont kill anyone, especially not his mom. According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada...

Sindhi community holds protest in US against enforced disappearances in Pakistan

Members of the Sindhi community organised a protest outside Pakistani ambassadors house here in solidarity with families of the victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The protesters on Friday chanted slogans for the freedom of vict...

Dhoni will never retire from our minds: Kapil Sibal

After Indias wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the World Cup-winning captain will never retire from our minds. The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020