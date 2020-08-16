Left Menu
Pep Guardiola shifts focus on next season after Manchester City's Champions League exit

After being knocked out of the Champions League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they will recover from it and come back stronger in the next season.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:09 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After being knocked out of the Champions League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they will recover from it and come back stronger in the next season. "Now yes [they are disappointed], but after the break when we start again, we will recover. We will restart again and try to do it again," the club's official website quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Of course, I am not able with these guys to break the quarter-finals. Three years in a row we are out. Life is how you stand up again and next season we will try again," he added. Manchester City suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lyon on Sunday in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The next Premier League season starts on September 12, giving the Manchester City squad less than a month to rest and prepare. Guardiola further stated, "Now it's time for the players to take a break. We will give them as many days as possible. Next season we will be strong and demanding. We will now try to sleep, pass 48 hours, and then think about next season."

Whereas, Lyon will now take on Bayern Munich in the semi-final on August 20. (ANI)

