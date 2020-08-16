Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on August 12.

"Triyasha arrived at the camp on August 12 and was given SAI's mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival," SAI said in a statement. "All members of the team have been in quarantine and in isolation since their arrival, and therefore Triyasha has not interacted with other campers during the quarantine. She is being given all necessary treatment and is in isolation within the campus," the statement added. (ANI)