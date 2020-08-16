Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed: ICC

The 39-year-old is the only captain to have won all ICC trophies -- T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. "MS Dhoni is one of the all-time greats of the game.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:38 IST
Dhoni has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed: ICC
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Sinmgh Dhoni with the game's governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper "inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed". Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. A terse post on his Instagram page read, 'consider me retired'. The 39-year-old is the only captain to have won all ICC trophies -- T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

"MS Dhoni is one of the all-time greats of the game. The image of his winning shot at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final is etched in the memory of cricket lovers around the world," said ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney. Sawhney was referring to the six which Dhoni hit off Sri Lanka's Nuwan Kulasekara to win the ODI World Cup title at home. "He has inspired a whole generation and will be sorely missed. On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate him for an outstanding cricket career and wish him all the best for the future," said Sawhney.

In 98 Tests, Dhoni scored 4,876 runs with 256 catches and 38 stumpings, while amassing 10,773 runs with 321 catches and 123 stumpings in 350 ODIs. He last turned out for India during the semifinals against New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup last year. In T20Is, the 39-year-old aggregated 1617 runs with 57 catches and 34 stumpings. He scored six centuries in Tests and 10 in ODIs. Dhoni spent 656 days as the top-ranked batsman in the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings from 2006 to 2010 and was the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

He was in the ICC ODI Teams of the Year in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and in the ICC Test Teams of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013. He won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2011..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Zoo in China celebrates world's oldest captive giant panda's 38th birthday

A zoo in Chinas Chongqing municipality organised a birthday party on Sunday for the worlds oldest captive giant panda, who turned 38 this year. A birthday cake covered with food that the celebrity granny panda named Xinxing loves -- such as...

Monsoon Session of Parliament to witness many first-time measures in view of COVID-19

Hectic preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament with several first-time measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accomm...

Centre, state govts not doing anything to prevent 'barbaric' rapes: Activist

Condemning the gang-rape and murder of a girl in Uttar Pradeshs Lakhimpur Kheri, social activist Yogita Bhayana, on Sunday said that the culprits should be punished with the same brutality and slammed the centre and state governments of not...

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his best friend in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020