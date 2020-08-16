Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day: Mithali Raj became first Indian women's player to score Test double century

It was on August 16, 2002, when Mithali Raj became the first Indian women's player to score a double century in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 16:49 IST
On this day: Mithali Raj became first Indian women's player to score Test double century
India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on August 16, 2002, when Mithali Raj became the first Indian women's player to score a double century in the longest format of the game. She achieved the feat against England at Taunton, and at that time, Mithali's knock of 214 was the highest score in women's Test cricket.

To date, Mithali's innings is the second-highest score registered by a batter in women's Test cricket. The right-handed Mithali had spent 598 minutes on the crease and she played 407 balls for her innings which comprised of 19 fours.

Mithali, who was just 19 at that time, had earned her debut Test cap a few months before the tour of England and Ireland. In the match against England, India won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The hosts were bundled out for 329 as Neetu David scalped four wickets while Jhulan Goswami took three scalps. For India, Mithali and Hemlata Kala put on 144 runs for the fourth wicket, but their partnership was broken via run-out and Kala (62) was sent back to the pavilion.

Soon, India was reduced to 297/6, but from there Mithali found support in Jhulan Goswami and the duo put on 157 runs for the seventh wicket. Their partnership saw Mithali going past the 200-run mark and she was finally sent back to the pavilion by Isa Guha.

India was bowled out for 497, gaining a lead of 138 runs over the hosts. However, the match ended as a draw with England managing to hang on in the second innings.

Mithali has played 10 Tests in her career, managing to score 663 runs at an average of 51.00. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020