Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro extends stay at Chennaiyin FC for 2020-21 season

Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 20:20 IST
ISL: Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro extends stay at Chennaiyin FC for 2020-21 season
Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro (Photo/Chennaiyin FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The 31-year-old playmaker was the creative spark for Chennaiyin in the run to the 2019-20 ISL final, contributing with seven goals and eight assists in his debut campaign in Indian football.

These included crucial strikes against Kerala Blasters and ATK, and arguably the goal of the season against NorthEast United that he struck from 55 yards out near the center-circle in a 2-0 win. "I am very, very happy to continue with Chennaiyin FC. I always wanted to continue my journey here, after the incredible season we had last time out. It is a privilege to play for these fans, and hopefully, we can deliver more success to them soon enough. We must be positive and optimistic and work hard to achieve our target," Crivellaro said in a statement.

Crivellaro joined CFC ahead of the 2019-20 season and established himself as the fulcrum in midfield, playing the most number of key passes across the league, and linking up well with the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul in driving play forward. His technical intelligence, composure and trickery on the ball proved too much to handle for oppositions as CFC gained momentum with a string of positive results as the season progressed. It will be Crivellaro's aim to pick up from where he left off in the upcoming campaign.

"Rafael (Crivellaro) was one of our standout performers last season and we're delighted to have him continue with us. He has given our fans a lot to cheer about through his quality and brilliance during a memorable campaign. We hope for more of the same and I'm sure he is raring to go again," commented CFC co-owner Vita Dani on this welcome news. Crivellaro becomes the second Brazilian at CFC to pen an extension for next season, following in the footsteps of compatriot Eli Sabia.

Hailing from the city of Porto Alegre, Crivellaro began his senior professional career in Brazil, followed by a successful four-year spell at Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes. During his time at Vitoria, he won the 2012-13 Taca de Portugal (Portuguese FA Cup) and also featured in the UEFA Europa League. Spells at Ajman Club (UAE) and Wisla Krakow (Poland) came next, before stints at F.C. Arouca and C.D. Feirense in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, with a short tenure at Iranian outfit Sepahan sandwiched in between. Crivellaro again featured in the UEFA Europa League, this time for Arouca. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight killed in armed group attack in southern Colombia

Eight people were shot dead by an unidentified armed group in a contested drug trafficking area in southwestern Colombia on Saturday night, authorities said. The killings in Narino province, near the border with Ecuador, took place around m...

'Deeply anguished' by the demise of Chetan Chauhan: Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he is deeply anguished by the demise of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73. Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after bei...

Zimbabwe Catholic bishops, lawyers criticise alleged government abuses

Zimbabwes Catholic bishops and the law society have criticised the government for alleged human rights abuses and a crackdown on dissent, adding to growing concerns over authorities treatment of opponents amid a worsening economic crisis. P...

Canada's Trudeau, finance minister clash over green plans, soaring deficit

A deepening rift between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his finance minister about coronavirus spending is also fueled by disagreements over the scope and scale of proposed green initiatives, three sources familiar with the matt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020