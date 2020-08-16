Panthers sign WR Lewis, two others

Left Menu
The Carolina Panthers signed wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel as well as tight end Andrew Vollert, the team announced on Sunday. He tore his ACL during a 2019 preseason game with the Chargers and missed all of last season. The Panthers waived tight end Cam Sutton, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and wide receiver DeAndrew White in corresponding roster moves.

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel as well as tight end Andrew Vollert, the team announced on Sunday. The addition of Lewis reunites the wideout with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, his former teammate with the New Orleans Saints.

Lewis, 27, is perhaps best known for being the victim of what should have been pass interference by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman during the latter stages of regulation in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. The infraction was not called, however, and the Saints later dropped a 26-23 decision in overtime. Lewis had 20 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns in 34 career games with the Saints.

Michel, whose brother Sony plays for the New England Patriots, has reeled in 132 receptions for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. Vollert, 25, has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State. He tore his ACL during a 2019 preseason game with the Chargers and missed all of last season.

The Panthers waived tight end Cam Sutton, linebacker Kyahva Tezino and wide receiver DeAndrew White in corresponding roster moves.

