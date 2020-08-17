Left Menu
Cubs RHP Chatwood heads to IL with back tightness

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day injured list because of back tightness Sunday afternoon. Fellow right-hander Alec Mills moved up one day to start in Chatwood's place. Chatwood, 30, is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA through three starts.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 02:19 IST
The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day injured list because of back tightness Sunday afternoon. The move came two days after Chatwood was scratched for his start against the Milwaukee Brewers for the same injury. Fellow right-hander Alec Mills moved up one day to start in Chatwood's place.

Chatwood, 30, is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA through three starts. He has a career record of 51-56 with a 4.40 ERA. In a corresponding move, the Cubs selected right-handed reliever Jason Adam from the alternate site in South Bend, Ind. He pitched in 23 games with Toronto in 2019 and 31 games with Kansas City in 2018, posting a 4.83 ERA and a 3-3 record.

