Rockies snap skid, top Rangers behind Gray, Tapia

Colorado tacked on two more in the fourth on RBI doubles by Story and Blackmon and then Butera's double down the left-field line scored two more in the fifth to give the Rockies a seven-run lead. The Rangers got a run in the eighth when Elvis Andrus doubled and scored on Danny Santana's bloop single and two in the ninth on a pair of bases-loaded walks.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 03:58 IST
Ryan McMahon homered, Raimel Tapia had three hits, and the host Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 10-6 in Denver on Sunday. Matt Kemp, Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and Garrett Hampson had two hits each and Jon Gray struck out seven over seven innings for Colorado, which ended a three-game skid. Carlos Estevez threw one pitch in the ninth to get his first save.

Joey Gallo and Rougned Odor homered and Todd Frazier had two doubles for the Rangers. Texas took the lead in the second inning when Frazier reached on a one-out double and Odor hit one just inside the foul pole in right to give make it 2-0. It was his second of the season.

Colorado came back in the bottom of the inning. Kemp reached on a fielder's choice, Tapia singled and McMahon followed with a home run to dead center, his second of the season, to put the Rockies in front. Colorado continued to hit Texas starter Kolby Allard in the second. Drew Butera walked, Hampson singled and Butera scored on Story's bloop single. Blackmon singled off the glove of first baseman Derek Dietrich to drive in Hampson.

The Rockies got another run in the third when Kemp singled with two outs and Tapia tripled to make it 6-2. Allard (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out four in three innings. The left-hander came into the game having given up just one run on four hits in nine overall innings.

Gallo got a run back for Texas with a solo homer in the fourth, his fifth of the season, but Gray cruised through the last three-plus innings. Gray (1-2) allowed three runs on three hits in his seven innings.

The Rangers got a run in the eighth when Elvis Andrus doubled and scored on Danny Santana's bloop single and two in the ninth on a pair of bases-loaded walks. --Field Level Media

