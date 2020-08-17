Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer admits to Manchester United needing new signings

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his side will need new signings if they want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.

ANI | Cologne | Updated: 17-08-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 09:54 IST
Solskjaer admits to Manchester United needing new signings
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his side will need new signings if they want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season. His remark came as United suffered a 1-2 loss against Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

With this result, Manchester United has now suffered a third defeat in a semi-final clash this season. Earlier, they had lost semi-final clashes of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City and the FA Cup against Chelsea.

"We need to keep improving, keep doing what they've done every single day. They've worked so hard, have the right attitude and mentality. We need to strengthen the squad depth of course because it's going to be a long season and only a couple weeks rest until we get going again," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "We need to keep on improving what we're doing day in and day out and believe in what we're doing. You can see at times today what we can be about and what we are about," he added.

The manager also said that only a couple of weeks remain before the start of the next season, so the side needs to be smart about their new signings. "It's going to be a strange summer. We've only got a couple of weeks away from each other until we get going again. That's going to be a mental challenge. Of course, we'll keep pushing and keep demanding more of players we have but we're looking to improve. It's a strange one. The league starts very quickly but the market's open for so long. We've got to be good, smart, and clever," Solskjaer said.

"I cannot say when or if transfers will be done but we are looking at it and we'll have to sit down because it's a quick turnaround. We've got to be 100 per cent sure when we make those deals," he added. In the match between United and Sevilla, Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the ninth minute as he registered a goal for United after being awarded a penalty.

However, Sevilla got the equaliser in the first half, as Suso registered the goal in the 26th minute of the match. The next goal for Sevilla came in the second half as Luuk de Jong scored for the side, giving them a 2-1 lead with just 12 minutes left in the match.

Sevilla managed to hang on, and the side went away with a comprehensive win. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England owe Pakistan reciprocal tour in 2022, says Akram

England must tour Pakistan in 2022 reciprocating the visit of Azhar Ali and his men despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram said. The England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has thanked West In...

India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000 mark

Indias COVID-19 death toll breached the 50,000 mark as 941 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The number of deaths due to the infection has reached 50,921.As many as 57...

A packet full of energy, power hitter, sharp fielder: Kedar Jadhav pays tribute to Raina

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav paid tribute to Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, saying he is a packet full of energy with power-hitting and sharp fielding skills. Jadhav termed Raina an abso...

Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in seasons five and six of The Crown, the Netflix series announced Sunday local time. According to Page Six, the 29-year-old actor will join a new cast for the series th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020