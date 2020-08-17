Left Menu
Have admired Dhoni for his nerves of steel, says Mithali Raj

Women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Monday said that she has always admired wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni, for his nerves of steel during pressure-cooker situations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:55 IST
Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Monday said that she has always admired wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni, for his nerves of steel during pressure-cooker situations. Her remark came as MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a 16-year-long career.

"Dhoni is an inspiration and institution in himself. He walks the talk, he is the dream of every small-town boy who wants to play for the country and achieve it all," Mithali Raj said in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of BCCI Women. "I have admired him for his nerves of steel, and for his calm nature in difficult situations, that helicopter shot outside of any cricketing textbook, he is a testament of his originality and talent. There will never another like him, he is a legend, edged in time forever," she added.

On Saturday, Dhoni had announced his retirement on Instagram. The wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

He is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa. With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020. (ANI)

