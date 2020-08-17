Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's, D-backs bring 4-game winning streaks into matchup

Two of baseball's hottest teams meet in hot Chase Field - its retractable roof now frequently being opened at the start of games in 100-plus degree heat - when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:30 IST
A's, D-backs bring 4-game winning streaks into matchup
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two of baseball's hottest teams meet in hot Chase Field - its retractable roof now frequently being opened at the start of games in 100-plus degree heat - when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Oakland Athletics on Monday. It's the first of four straight games of an interleague series between two teams with four-game winning streaks, with the first two games in Phoenix and then two in Oakland.

The A's are riding high after a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants across the Bay Bridge. Oakland came from behind in the ninth inning twice for wins on Friday and Saturday, then romped to a 15-3 win on Sunday. The A's hit three home runs in one inning on Sunday, and they've scored 38 runs in their last four games.

"For a while, we were just doing enough, winning close games, getting big hits and the pitching was ruling the day," manager Bob Melvin told the San Jose Mercury News. "It seems the bats have woken up some." Until a single, in his first plate appearance Sunday, Matt Olson's previous seven hits had all been home runs. He has eight on the season to lead the A's.

Oakland, the leader in the American League West, is threatening to run away with the division, leading the Astros by 4 1/2 games. The A's will send Chris Bassitt, one of their top starting pitchers this season, to the mound to face Arizona on Monday.

Bassitt (2-0, 2.42 ERA) has held opponents to a .198 batting average. He's pitching at Chase Field and against the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career. The Diamondbacks' four-game winning streak has been a product of late-inning run production. A prime example was Eduardo Escobar's three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the D-backs to a 5-4 comeback win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Escobar had been scuffling with a .167 batting average entering the game before collecting three hits on Sunday. Some extra work leading up to the weekend sweep of the Padres helped him find his swing. "For me, it's a little struggle, but still coming to the ballpark and working every day," Escobar told Fox Sports Arizona. "The only thing I can control is working hard. I can't control the results, but the results will come."

Manager Torey Lovullo called Escobar "the heartbeat of this team" and said Escobar's teammates hurt for him during his struggles at the plate. "So when he starts to have these little pieces of success, it's an easy guy to celebrate with," Lovullo said.

Arizona, once 3-8 and searching for answers, has pulled to .500 and third place in the NL West. They have right-hander Zac Gallen on the mound Monday, looking for his first win in what will be his fifth start of the season. Gallen has no wins or losses this season. He hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any start this season and has gone at least six innings in the past three.

He lowered his ERA to its current 2.74 after throwing seven innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks at Colorado on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its board of directors

New Delhi, Aug 17 PTI&#160;Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the appointment of Dipankar Bhattacharjee as its independent non-executive director for a period of five years. He has been appointed with effect from Augus...

SC adjourns to Aug 19 hearing on ED's plea against bail granted to Shivinder Mohan Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 19 hearing on Enforcement Directorates ED plea against Delhi High Courts order granting bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in the Religare Finvest money laundering...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stuck on the ground as China markets jump

Shares crept back toward recent peaks on Monday as Chinese markets swung higher, while investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would be extended and perhaps take some pressure off the dollar. Europe wa...

India, Nepal discuss progress in development projects in Oversight Mechanism meet

India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism OSM meeting, in which the two sides discussed the progress made in India-assisted development projects in the last one year. The OSM was co-chaired by Indian Ambassador ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020