Tennis-Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns

Tennis-Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concernsReuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 17:52 IST
World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday.
"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the U.S. Open," Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/Simona_Halep/status/1295329524813639681.
"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the USTA and WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament."
